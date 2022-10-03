TORONTO — When J.P. Crawford ran out to shortstop in the first inning, he allowed himself a moment to soak it all in. “You step on the lines, taking the first steps out there on defense, and you kind of just look around, and look at yourself,” Crawford said. “It’s like, ‘Dang, we’re here. This is so cool. We’re in the postseason.’ “

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO