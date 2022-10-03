Read full article on original website
Aaron Nola Rises to the Occasion, Propels Phillies to NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Divisional Series as Aaron Nola tosses another gem.
ABCNY
New York Giants face Green Bay Packers in London at 9 a.m. ET on ABC7
The New York Giants are set to take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday on the other side of the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners set wild-card roster with 12 pitchers, 14 position players
TORONTO — With their first playoff game since 2001 looming later that evening at the Rogers Centre, the Mariners set their postseason roster Friday morning with no major surprises. The roster includes 12 pitchers — four starter and eight relievers — with 14 position players. The Mariners kept all...
Sons of Duke champ stand out at premier camp
Cayden and Cameron Boozer never disappoint. That was again the case on Saturday as the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting targets, the twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, played in front of pro scouts and alongside other top-shelf high school ...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners fans embrace rally shoes as Seattle completes wild comeback to advance to ALDS
It started as a joke, but the “rally shoe” might’ve been just the push the Mariners needed to clinch their spot the American League Division Series, at least if you ask the fans who gathered at T-Mobile Park on Saturday. Going into the top of the eighth...
Yakima Herald Republic
Russell Wilson’s performance has people wondering if Seahawks were right to trade him
The Seahawks, Seattle and Russell Wilson will forever be inextricably linked. Which means that interest in how Wilson performs in Denver will linger. But that interest may be at its most fevered pitch right now, in part due to Seattle owning Denver’s first- and second-round picks in 2023, and the worse record the Broncos have, the better those picks are for the Seahawks.
Yakima Herald Republic
Outfield prospect Cade Marlowe joins Mariners’ traveling party for playoffs
TORONTO — Mariners manager Scott Servais, should he need them, will have versatile options to deploy off his bench during the American League Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays. One option at some point in the playoffs could be a new face in the outfield. Outfield prospect Cade...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima's Beauchamp begins his first NBA preseason
Yakima’s MarJon Beauchamp saw plenty of action and found some success in his first two NBA preseason games. The Milwaukee Bucks’ first-round pick and former Yakima Valley College standout played a combined 39 minutes off the bench for the 2021 NBA champions at home against Memphis last Saturday and against Atlanta on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. He grabbed nine rebounds while scoring eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.
Yakima Herald Republic
In opening win, Mariners show they’re unfazed by postseason’s big stage
TORONTO — When J.P. Crawford ran out to shortstop in the first inning, he allowed himself a moment to soak it all in. “You step on the lines, taking the first steps out there on defense, and you kind of just look around, and look at yourself,” Crawford said. “It’s like, ‘Dang, we’re here. This is so cool. We’re in the postseason.’ “
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Gonzaga standout Jalen Suggs appears to avoid serious injury after awkward fall in NBA preseason game
Oct. 8—Jalen Suggs has received a seemingly favorable diagnosis after suffering an untimely knee injury in Orlando's preseason game Friday. Suggs sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, the Magic announced Saturday morning. There isn't a firm timetable for his return. It will depend on how Suggs responds to treatment, the team said.
Yakima Herald Republic
You can’t tell the story of the 2022 Mariners without these 10 moments
The Seattle Mariners are back in the playoffs. Here are 10 moments that tell the story of the season. Julio Rodriguez announces his presence with authority. The Mariners top prospect made it clear that he was there to compete for a roster spot when he showed up stronger, trimmer, faster and focused. But it was his mammoth homer in his first spring training at-bat that put people on notice.
