Read full article on original website
Related
Sebastian Fundora grinds out unanimous decision victory over Carlos Ocampo
Sebastian Fundora didn’t dazzle anyone but he was effective. The 6-foot-5 junior middleweight contender pounded out a unanimous decision victory over Carlos Ocampo on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The official scores were 119-109, 118-110 and 117-111. Boxing Junkie scored it 116-112, eight rounds to...
No. 16 BYU blows its golden opportunity on a national stage again in loss to Notre Dame
After playing poorly and sluggishly in the first half, BYU football makes a game of it in the second half but still falls 28-20 to Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
ABC7
Air Force major inspires change during Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach: 'Reach for the stars'
A recent military report found that since 2003, only 2% of Air Force pilots have been African American, a disparity the service is trying to change. Now, one man who may help inspire that change was among the featured pilots at last weekend's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach.
Comments / 0