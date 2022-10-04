Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery set to play Sunday
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomeryis active for Sunday's gameagainst the Minnesota Vikings. Montgomery, who had beenlisted as questionable due to an ankle injury, returned to practice Thursday after being held out of last Sunday's loss to the New York Giants with ankle and knee injuries he suffered in Week 3.
