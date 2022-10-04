ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Pedrick Road

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on Pedrick Road at Tremont Road in Solano County. The incident was first reported Friday at 11:26 p.m. The incident caused the closure of the roadways for several hours, according to the CHP. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Evening Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Dead

A Saturday night shooting at Belmont Land near Buchanan Road left one 18-year-old man dead, the Antioch Police Department announced. According to deputies, police first responded to reports of gunshots at 11:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers identified a man with gunshot injuries in a parking lot. Officers attempted to initiate...
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

One Dead, Another Hospitalized In The Wake Of Friday Night Shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) One man is dead and another hospitalized in the wake of a shooting in East Oakland Friday night, police said. Officers responded to the 1600 block of 45th Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots just before 10 p.m., according to police. The officers found two men with...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
Rohnert Park, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Shooting Investigation Leads To Seizure Of Firearms And Narcotics

OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical treatment to the victim until they were relieved by medical personnel. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Four Injured, One Dead In Early Saturday Morning Shooting, Police Say

BERKELEY (BCN) One person died and three others were injured in a shooting this morning in Berkeley's South Campus area near Telegraph and Durant avenues, police said. The shooting happened when a fight broke out broke out around 1:35 a.m., according to police. Four people sustained gunshot wounds, and officers reported to the scene and began lifesaving measures, according to police.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay City#Mental Health
SFGate

Crews Extinguish Saturday Morning Structure Fire

Firefighters extinguished a duplex unit fire on Saturday morning that was supposedly caused by combustible materials on top of a floor heater, the Santa Rosa Fire Department announced. Fire officials first responded to reports of a residential structure fire at 6:30 a.m. on 128 Stanford Street. On the scene, firefighters...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Two Armed Robberies At Gas Stations

DALY CITY (BCN) Police in Daly City are investigating two armed robberies that occurred at gas stations on Sunday. On Sunday at 9:23 a.m., officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to the Valero gas station on Mission Street on a report of a robbery. Police said the suspect...
DALY CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

The Daily 10-06-22: 80-year-old SF Bay Area radio station KGO abruptly says goodbye

American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco’s 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it’s unclear what is next for the channel. “Today we say goodbye to the legendary KGO,” a statement posted Thursday on the station’s Twitter account said. “... We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source for information. We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO.” The message didn’t specify what will happen to the channel on the radio and offered an ambiguous look at the future. • 200 employees at Bay Area company take relocation offer to move
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Belmont, Millbrae Voters To Decide On Hotel Tax Hikes To Fund Road Repairs, Local Services

Residents in two cities along the peninsula will vote this fall whether to increase hotel taxes to fund city services like road repairs. Belmont's Measure K and Millbrae's Measure N, which are both on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, would each raise the transient occupancy tax - which applies to guests at hotels, motels and short-term rental properties - from 12 percent to 14 percent of the cost for the lodging.
MILLBRAE, CA
SFGate

Best Internet Providers in San Francisco

Finding the best internet provider in your area means knowing what makes a great internet provider. When we assess ISPs for a specific region, we look for internet providers that excel in availability, speed, affordability, reliability, and customer service. As one of the most competitive internet landscapes in the country, San Francisco is home to over a dozen internet providers.  While every provider performs differently, each of the following internet providers provides significant city coverage and delivers on one or more of our other core attributes. Price range: $55-$180 per monthSpeed range: 25 Mbps - 5 GbpsFine print: No contracts or data caps; router includedConnection types: Fiber, DSL, and fixed wireless Get AT&T Internet
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy