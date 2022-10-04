Read full article on original website
SFGate
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Pedrick Road
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on Pedrick Road at Tremont Road in Solano County. The incident was first reported Friday at 11:26 p.m. The incident caused the closure of the roadways for several hours, according to the CHP. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
SFGate
Evening Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Dead
A Saturday night shooting at Belmont Land near Buchanan Road left one 18-year-old man dead, the Antioch Police Department announced. According to deputies, police first responded to reports of gunshots at 11:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers identified a man with gunshot injuries in a parking lot. Officers attempted to initiate...
SFGate
One Dead, Another Hospitalized In The Wake Of Friday Night Shooting
OAKLAND (BCN) One man is dead and another hospitalized in the wake of a shooting in East Oakland Friday night, police said. Officers responded to the 1600 block of 45th Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots just before 10 p.m., according to police. The officers found two men with...
Multiple people mysteriously died at this Victorian bathhouse. It's now the site of an Oakland Whole Foods.
The Piedmont Baths, an aquatic theater and pleasure palace, were mired in tragedy.
SFGate
Shooting Investigation Leads To Seizure Of Firearms And Narcotics
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical treatment to the victim until they were relieved by medical personnel. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.
SFGate
Four Injured, One Dead In Early Saturday Morning Shooting, Police Say
BERKELEY (BCN) One person died and three others were injured in a shooting this morning in Berkeley's South Campus area near Telegraph and Durant avenues, police said. The shooting happened when a fight broke out broke out around 1:35 a.m., according to police. Four people sustained gunshot wounds, and officers reported to the scene and began lifesaving measures, according to police.
Up to 10 teenagers attack homeless woman in Berkeley, police say
A homeless woman and man had head injuries after they were attacked by five to 10 teenagers in downtown Berkeley on Sept. 30, police said.
SFGate
Officers Seek Public's Help Investigating 2 Hit-And-Run Collisions With Children On Bicycles
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is looking for the drivers of two vehicles who struck and injured children riding bicycles Wednesday on the same road and then left the scene before officers arrived. Both young victims suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scenes....
Bay Area police break up party with up to 400 people at short-term rental
The party included food vendors, a DJ, a photo booth and a bar, police said.
SFGate
Crews Extinguish Saturday Morning Structure Fire
Firefighters extinguished a duplex unit fire on Saturday morning that was supposedly caused by combustible materials on top of a floor heater, the Santa Rosa Fire Department announced. Fire officials first responded to reports of a residential structure fire at 6:30 a.m. on 128 Stanford Street. On the scene, firefighters...
SFGate
Police Investigating Two Armed Robberies At Gas Stations
DALY CITY (BCN) Police in Daly City are investigating two armed robberies that occurred at gas stations on Sunday. On Sunday at 9:23 a.m., officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to the Valero gas station on Mission Street on a report of a robbery. Police said the suspect...
U.S. Dept. of Labor fines Bay Area food delivery startup nearly $140K for hiring underaged drivers
Some drivers were as young as 16.
The Daily 10-06-22: 80-year-old SF Bay Area radio station KGO abruptly says goodbye
American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco’s 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it’s unclear what is next for the channel. “Today we say goodbye to the legendary KGO,” a statement posted Thursday on the station’s Twitter account said. “... We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source for information. We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO.” The message didn’t specify what will happen to the channel on the radio and offered an ambiguous look at the future. • 200 employees at Bay Area company take relocation offer to move
Is longtime Bay Area radio station KGO shifting to sports gambling format?
After the initial shock of KGO abruptly canceling all of its regular programming, speculation soared.
SFGate
Belmont, Millbrae Voters To Decide On Hotel Tax Hikes To Fund Road Repairs, Local Services
Residents in two cities along the peninsula will vote this fall whether to increase hotel taxes to fund city services like road repairs. Belmont's Measure K and Millbrae's Measure N, which are both on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, would each raise the transient occupancy tax - which applies to guests at hotels, motels and short-term rental properties - from 12 percent to 14 percent of the cost for the lodging.
He's one of the Bay Area’s most popular chefs. But you wouldn’t know his face.
You might not know his face, but you'd know his voice.
Spin cuts San Francisco office space, announces layoffs
The e-scooter company will also shut down two of its markets.
SFGate
You Won't Believe How This $12M Mansion Ended Up in Marin County
There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to this gorgeous mansion just north of San Francisco. Built in 1904 and listed for $11,950,000, the 5,728-square-foot beauty is already pending sale after just a month on the market. But wait till you hear the story of how the...
Best Internet Providers in San Francisco
Finding the best internet provider in your area means knowing what makes a great internet provider. When we assess ISPs for a specific region, we look for internet providers that excel in availability, speed, affordability, reliability, and customer service. As one of the most competitive internet landscapes in the country, San Francisco is home to over a dozen internet providers. While every provider performs differently, each of the following internet providers provides significant city coverage and delivers on one or more of our other core attributes. Price range: $55-$180 per monthSpeed range: 25 Mbps - 5 GbpsFine print: No contracts or data caps; router includedConnection types: Fiber, DSL, and fixed wireless Get AT&T Internet
No, the world isn't ending, it's just the Blue Angels preparing for San Francisco Fleet Week
Not everyone is happy about it.
