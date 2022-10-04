ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

How the Democrat and Chronicle became a party planner and liked it | Column

By Maryann Batlle, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 5 days ago

I started to relax around the time “Cupid Shuffle” lured a group of us to shimmy away shyness.

We were in the shade on a grassy lot at Joseph Avenue and Berlin Street , the rare heat and sun of August making us sweat. Our whoops and claps and laughs buoyed me while we followed the song’s commands. Those who watched egged us on with excitement.

We’d come together because of the block party and gallery exhibit co-hosted by The Avenue Blackbox Theatre and the Democrat and Chronicle, my employer. Both our teams had put in a blurry week of planning and wrangling and doing for the crowd that showed up to enjoy free food, entertainment and community storytelling.

As I danced among friends and strangers — barbecue smoke drifting and children playing around us — a fluttering lightness filled my chest. I couldn’t stop smiling, and I fought the urge to cry.

This is journalism, I thought.

Why the Democrat and Chronicle became a party planner

Admittedly, the Democrat and Chronicle is not known for parties.

For our newsroom, this summer’s event was an outreach and storytelling experiment led by our Revisiting the Rochester Narrative Fellows Genae Shields, Justice Marbury and Madeline Lathrop . Genae and Justice are recent Rochester Institute of Technology graduates, and Madeline is now an RIT senior. My colleague Matthew Leonard and I supported their effort.

Our goal was to build relationships with people who might feel that the Democrat and Chronicle hasn't been helpful, doesn’t care about their lives.

As an organization, we recognize that our previous exclusionary approaches harmed communities of color. Through the years we left out context, reinforced stereotypes, over-reported problems without highlighting solutions, and we failed to consistently vet or challenge public policies that fuel the quality-of-life disparities seen in our communities today.

Our inaugural Revisiting the Rochester Narrative Fellows Caroline Johnson and Marili Vaca focused on the Bull’s Head neighborhood and examined how public and private divesture shaped its present . Their work earned them a 2021 New York Press Association Community Service Award and helped our newsroom build a blueprint for future summers.

This year’s fellows homed in on Joseph Avenue, a part of the city where there is limited commercial investment, where street violence repeatedly takes or destroys lives — and where many residents sustain themselves and their families.

The block party and exhibit celebrated storytelling and community

The Avenue Blackbox Theatre served as an anchor on Joseph Avenue and deepened our understanding of the neighborhood, humbling us in many necessary ways.

Our muses were Reenah Golden — founder and artistic director of The Avenue Blackbox Theatre on Joseph — and her apprentices, teens and young adults who spent the summer learning about the arts and related careers.

We pooled resources with The Avenue to design and host the outdoor block party and an indoor gallery that showcased our journalism and the youths’ exceptional artistry.

Around 75 people spent time with us that Saturday at the greenspace next to The Avenue, which Reenah and her collaborators named the M.U.S.E. It stands for “Mindfulness Unraveling Sacred Expression.”

During the block party, we offered free food (most of it donated by the Tops grocery store in High Falls), music and family-friendly activities.

Some of the attendees were people we invited — family members, friends, Democrat and Chronicle colleagues. But curious passers-by, drawn by the food and music, joined the block party and soaked up good vibes with us.

At the end of the three-hour celebration, live performances brought smiles to the remaining guests.

I could see hope in their eyes.

What the Democrat and Chronicle intends to carry from this experience

Engaging in this kind of direct action for no reason other than to share joy with the community is new to us.

To share what they learned, Genae, Justice and Madeline held a newsroom workshop. Our fellows taught our journalists how to build new relationships and heal rifts in a neighborhood where we haven’t always shown up.

I summarize their advice as follows:

  • Be present
  • Listen
  • Admit we failed to pay attention
  • Extend a hand

That last bit of wisdom is particularly radical, but it’s what clicked for me, too, when I was dancing at the block party.

We must close the distance between us and the people we aim to serve.

From Executive Editor Michael Kilian: D&C builds commitment to serving the whole community

Journalism’s pursuit of neutrality has often translated to disconnection from the community. We have adhered to well-meaning ethical guidelines that tell us to abstain from being too involved and from caring too much.

But aren’t we involved simply by our choice of where we live? Doesn’t our scholarly indifference send its own message about what we care about?

We won’t offer our opinions, and we will continue to refrain from political endorsements. But we will take direct action that adds to the joy of living in this region. We will contribute our skills, talent and resources to promote Rochester’s health and vitality. And we will work alongside community leaders, groups and volunteers to cultivate solutions and bring change.

If we are to be trusted with this community’s stories, first we must prove that we belong to it. That is journalism.

Maryann Batlle (she/her) is the Emerging Audiences Editor at the Democrat and Chronicle. Find her on Twitter: @maryannbatlle . Reach her by email: mbatlle@gannett.com.

Community Policy