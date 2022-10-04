ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Washington Examiner

It’s illegal to draw lines on a map in California

Remember when Gov. Gavin Newsom paid for a cable television ad in Florida, touting California as some beacon of freedom?. "Join us in California, where we still believe in freedom,” Newsom said. “Freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love.”. The idea...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Prosecutors seek prison for rioter's attack on AP journalist

Federal prosecutors on Sunday recommended a prison sentence of approximately four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a stun gun against police officers during a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is scheduled to sentence Alan Byerly on Oct. 21 for his attack on AP photographer John Minchillo and police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington. Sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term ranging from 37 to 46 months. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of at least 46 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Byerly’s attorney has until Friday to submit a sentencing recommendation. The judge isn’t bound by any of the sentencing recommendations.
FLEETWOOD, PA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Trump stumps for Lombardo, Laxalt in Nevada tour stop ahead of midterm election

Former President Donald Trump’s “Save America” tour stopped Saturday in Northern Nevada’s Carson Valley to inspire voters for the Republican ticket in wildly close races for governor and U.S. Senate — and to perform a greatest hits of accusations, grievances and mockery of political opponents. Despite only two weeks’ notice, several thousand passionate...
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

How Biden's marijuana pardons will affect thousands convicted

President Joe Biden announced Thursday a pardon for all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana in a monumental move that some advocates say helps remedy the "failure" of the war on drugs. In effect, Biden's pardon clears roughly 6,500 people who were convicted of simple possession of marijuana...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Supreme censorship?

Florida and Texas have led the way in enacting state laws to limit how social media websites can moderate user content, arguing conservative voices are the ones most often eliminated by tech companies’ decisions. Now those laws may be headed toward the Supreme Court, with justices to decide on...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

American goodness is under assault

“Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power,” Alexis de Tocqueville wrote in the nineteenth century. “America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”
RELIGION

