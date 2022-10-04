Read full article on original website
It’s illegal to draw lines on a map in California
Remember when Gov. Gavin Newsom paid for a cable television ad in Florida, touting California as some beacon of freedom?. "Join us in California, where we still believe in freedom,” Newsom said. “Freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love.”. The idea...
FBI: Illegal immigrant killed by Border Patrol spent 11 years in US prison for violent assault
A man fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent while in custody at a facility in El Paso, Texas, had escaped his cell and lunged at police with a weapon before he was killed, according to federal investigators. Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, 33, died Tuesday after being shot twice by a...
Texas police find 84 illegal immigrants in truck after tip from 'concerned citizen'
A tip from a resident led police in South Texas to 84 illegal immigrants shortly after they were smuggled into the United States from Mexico. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra's deputies responded Thursday to the call of a "concerned citizen" who reported suspicious activity in the Rio Grande Valley. "A...
Prosecutors seek prison for rioter's attack on AP journalist
Federal prosecutors on Sunday recommended a prison sentence of approximately four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a stun gun against police officers during a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is scheduled to sentence Alan Byerly on Oct. 21 for his attack on AP photographer John Minchillo and police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington. Sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term ranging from 37 to 46 months. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of at least 46 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Byerly’s attorney has until Friday to submit a sentencing recommendation. The judge isn’t bound by any of the sentencing recommendations.
Democrat-led El Paso has sent 7,000 migrants to New York, outpacing Abbott's efforts
The city of El Paso, Texas, has bused almost 9,000 illegal immigrants from the border to New York City and Chicago, outpacing efforts from Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) that have garnered national headlines and criticism over the last few months. El Paso, a city led by Democrats that is located...
Trump stumps for Lombardo, Laxalt in Nevada tour stop ahead of midterm election
Former President Donald Trump’s “Save America” tour stopped Saturday in Northern Nevada’s Carson Valley to inspire voters for the Republican ticket in wildly close races for governor and U.S. Senate — and to perform a greatest hits of accusations, grievances and mockery of political opponents. Despite only two weeks’ notice, several thousand passionate...
How Biden's marijuana pardons will affect thousands convicted
President Joe Biden announced Thursday a pardon for all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana in a monumental move that some advocates say helps remedy the "failure" of the war on drugs. In effect, Biden's pardon clears roughly 6,500 people who were convicted of simple possession of marijuana...
Land of Disenchantment: Porous US-Mexico border makes for tight New Mexico governor's race
The film and photo images are familiar. Shady, hard-to-make-out figures run through the darkness to cross illegally into the United States from Mexico. Or perhaps they're stealthily crossing a shallow point of the Rio Grande by boat under cover of night. Those illegal entries are filmed mostly in Arizona and...
Supreme censorship?
Florida and Texas have led the way in enacting state laws to limit how social media websites can moderate user content, arguing conservative voices are the ones most often eliminated by tech companies’ decisions. Now those laws may be headed toward the Supreme Court, with justices to decide on...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency and asks for $1 billion to handle Texas immigrant buses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency and asked the City Council for more than $1 billion in funding to respond to immigrants who are dropped off on buses coming from Texas. The Democratic mayor announced the move Friday morning during a press conference, adding...
American goodness is under assault
“Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power,” Alexis de Tocqueville wrote in the nineteenth century. “America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”
