Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes earn first home win of season, defeat St. Cloud State 5-2The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, Smith-Njigba among 12 on status report before first road trip at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ginther announces new sports program for youth, officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department and the Columbus Division of Police are teaming up to offer officer-led programs to youth in communities across the city starting in December. The new partnership, announced by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther on Thursday, will create new organized sports and...
'We're fighting back': Protesters in Columbus voice concerns on women's rights, lawmakers ahead of election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just 24 hours after a judge decided to permanently block the state’s near-total ban on abortion, activists were outside the Ohio Statehouse sharing their passionate pleas on both sides. The group encouraged voters to take their views on abortion to the polls, as the deadline...
Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
Hundreds march against abortion in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — From womb to tomb. That was a phrase heard repeatedly at the first-ever Ohio March for Life on Wednesday. “We’re here to fight for the unborn and to stand up for life,” said Hollieann Geike, president of Students for Life at Franciscan University of Steubenville.
Police: 2 shot on I-71 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police received calls about a shooting on the highway near Schrock Road at 6:22 p.m. Police said one person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
New Hocking Hills State Park lodge now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center officially opened to the public Saturday after being under construction for the past two years. The new 74,000 square-foot lodge located on state Route 664 South officially opened Oct. 8. It features 81 rooms for guests to stay and a view of the surrounding Hocking Hills State Park.
2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
I-270 between I-70 and I-670 in east Columbus to close for 2 hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will temporarily shut down both directions of Interstate 270 between I-70 and I-670 on the city's east side Thursday night. Both directions will shut down at 8 p.m. so Spectrum can fix a low-hanging wire, according to ODOT. I-270 northbound traffic...
Kroger agreement has employees wondering what future holds for future of grocery stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Retail Federation predicts that online grocery purchases will account for 20% of sales in the next five years as shoppers look for more convenient ways to shop. Grocery store shoppers use to choose which store they go to or what products they buy based...
Kroger strike avoided as employees' union approves modified contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of Kroger union members have voted in favor of a new three-year contract, avoiding a potential strike. The Cincinnati-based company, Kroger, presented an updated contract last week to the UFCW Local 1059, the Columbus chapter of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union. Union negotiators...
Police searching for missing Delaware 16-year-old last seen at school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Delaware Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing after not returning home from school Friday. Police say Taylor Emma Dawn Smith was last seen at Hayes High School and is believed to have run away. Taylor is 4 feet, 11...
Police: 79-year-old New Albany man found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man with Alzheimer’s who left his home on Thursday has been found safe, according to police. The Columbus Division of Police said 79-year-old John Vesper drove away from his home on Rothwell Street in New Albany around noon, but has since been located and is safe.
Two injured in shooting that closed I-71 southbound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting closed Interstate 71 going southbound between I-270 and State Route 161 Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots fired at 6:22 p.m, dispatchers said. Two people were injured in the shooting. One was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to […]
Two injured after crash on I-270 north at Roberts Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 270 near Hilliard Saturday morning, according to Columbus police. Police said law enforcement was sent to I-270 north at Roberts Road just after 9 a.m. on the reports of a crash. At least two people were taken to the hospital with […]
1 seriously injured in Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Linden area early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Duxberry Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police have not shared what may have led to...
18-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old was shot in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police received calls to a shooting in the 2100 block of West Mound Street around 7:19 p.m. Police said paramedics treated the man on the scene for a minor...
Doll House operator details club safety measures after shooting injures 5 people
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The operator of Doll House Gentleman's Club is speaking out after a deadly shooting last week. The Columbus Division of Police said two people were shot and three others were injured in the parking lot at the Doll House Columbus, located at 1680 Karl Court, around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
Records show hundreds of violent incidents, guns found at Columbus schools since 2019
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since the start of the school year this fall, three guns have been recovered from students at Columbus City Schools. CrimeTracker 10 made a public records request which showed there have been hundreds of incidents of violence and guns found at schools in the district in the last few years.
Police: 2 killed in shooting near east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were fatally shot in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood on Tuesday. Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Atcheson Street around 6:20 p.m. Officers found both people, only identified as males, shot outside on the street. They were pronounced dead at...
