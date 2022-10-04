ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

Ginther announces new sports program for youth, officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department and the Columbus Division of Police are teaming up to offer officer-led programs to youth in communities across the city starting in December. The new partnership, announced by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther on Thursday, will create new organized sports and...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Hundreds march against abortion in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — From womb to tomb. That was a phrase heard repeatedly at the first-ever Ohio March for Life on Wednesday. “We’re here to fight for the unborn and to stand up for life,” said Hollieann Geike, president of Students for Life at Franciscan University of Steubenville.
COLUMBUS, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
10TV

Police: 2 shot on I-71 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police received calls about a shooting on the highway near Schrock Road at 6:22 p.m. Police said one person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

New Hocking Hills State Park lodge now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center officially opened to the public Saturday after being under construction for the past two years. The new 74,000 square-foot lodge located on state Route 664 South officially opened Oct. 8. It features 81 rooms for guests to stay and a view of the surrounding Hocking Hills State Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

I-270 between I-70 and I-670 in east Columbus to close for 2 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will temporarily shut down both directions of Interstate 270 between I-70 and I-670 on the city's east side Thursday night. Both directions will shut down at 8 p.m. so Spectrum can fix a low-hanging wire, according to ODOT. I-270 northbound traffic...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Kroger strike avoided as employees' union approves modified contract

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of Kroger union members have voted in favor of a new three-year contract, avoiding a potential strike. The Cincinnati-based company, Kroger, presented an updated contract last week to the UFCW Local 1059, the Columbus chapter of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union. Union negotiators...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 79-year-old New Albany man found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man with Alzheimer’s who left his home on Thursday has been found safe, according to police. The Columbus Division of Police said 79-year-old John Vesper drove away from his home on Rothwell Street in New Albany around noon, but has since been located and is safe.
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in shooting that closed I-71 southbound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting closed Interstate 71 going southbound between I-270 and State Route 161 Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots fired at 6:22 p.m, dispatchers said. Two people were injured in the shooting. One was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured after crash on I-270 north at Roberts Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 270 near Hilliard Saturday morning, according to Columbus police. Police said law enforcement was sent to I-270 north at Roberts Road just after 9 a.m. on the reports of a crash. At least two people were taken to the hospital with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured in Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Linden area early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Duxberry Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police have not shared what may have led to...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

18-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old was shot in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police received calls to a shooting in the 2100 block of West Mound Street around 7:19 p.m. Police said paramedics treated the man on the scene for a minor...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
PICKERINGTON, OH
10TV

Police: 2 killed in shooting near east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were fatally shot in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood on Tuesday. Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Atcheson Street around 6:20 p.m. Officers found both people, only identified as males, shot outside on the street. They were pronounced dead at...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
Columbus local news

