Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle
Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
NME
Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Photograph’ with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at last night’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. Cyrus stepped up on lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ at the Kia Forum, with frontman Joe Elliott while Dave Grohl and co. backed the pair up. You can view footage below.
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen
Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
TVOvermind
Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
Queen Latifah Explains How She Got Her Royal Name and Why Women Love Her as 'The Equalizer'
She was born Dana Owens. That’s also the name displayed on the screen when she logs in for her Zoom interview. But it only takes Queen Latifah eight seconds to establish her true identity: “You can call me Queen,” she says matter-of-factly. You better believe she exudes...
A Different Girl: Kadeem Hardison Talks Pretending To Love Whitley Gilbert While Actually Fiending For Freddy
“One night we went out and then we started kissing, and the next thing you know, she was telling me she was in love with me…” TV One’s electrifying docu-series UNCENSORED is back and it’s a whole different world than
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
We've never met a red carpet Janelle Monae hasn't slayed.
Talking With Tami
Tamron Hall Says Goodbye To Blonde Hair Reveals It Was A Wig On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
After making headlines for her new platinum look on the season four premiere of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron shocked the Tam Fam once more stepping out on stage sporting her original black hair on the Tuesday, September 27 edition of the daytime show. Tamron further surprised the audience revealing that her platinum hairdo, which was in honor of the show’s “golden hour,” was actually a wig! Tamron shares the entire process with the Tam Fam, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the journey to take Tamron from black to platinum before the season four premiere.
“A Different World” Star Kadeem Hardison Says He Was Really Smitten For This Actress On The Show
Hardison played the on-screen boyfriend of Jasmine Guy's character Whitley Gilbert, but according to his forthcoming appearance on "Uncensored", off-screen, Hardison had chemistry bubbling with another cast member from the show.
