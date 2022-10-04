After making headlines for her new platinum look on the season four premiere of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron shocked the Tam Fam once more stepping out on stage sporting her original black hair on the Tuesday, September 27 edition of the daytime show. Tamron further surprised the audience revealing that her platinum hairdo, which was in honor of the show’s “golden hour,” was actually a wig! Tamron shares the entire process with the Tam Fam, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the journey to take Tamron from black to platinum before the season four premiere.

