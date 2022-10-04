ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle

Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Photograph’ with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at last night’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. Cyrus stepped up on lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ at the Kia Forum, with frontman Joe Elliott while Dave Grohl and co. backed the pair up. You can view footage below.
Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen

Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Tamron Hall Says Goodbye To Blonde Hair Reveals It Was A Wig On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

After making headlines for her new platinum look on the season four premiere of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron shocked the Tam Fam once more stepping out on stage sporting her original black hair on the Tuesday, September 27 edition of the daytime show. Tamron further surprised the audience revealing that her platinum hairdo, which was in honor of the show’s “golden hour,” was actually a wig! Tamron shares the entire process with the Tam Fam, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the journey to take Tamron from black to platinum before the season four premiere.
