For those who aren’t early risers but enjoy the atmosphere of local markets, Peoria’s Second Saturdays night market is a great opportunity for a night out. Brought in collaboration between the city of Peoria and Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations (SLE), the night market will take over Old Town Peoria from Jefferson Street to 83rd Avenue from 5 to 9 p.m. every second Saturday of the month beginning Oct. 8 until April 8, 2023.

PEORIA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO