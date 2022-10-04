ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ex-Obama Speechwriter Tells Democrats The ‘Best Way To Take Down' Donald Trump

By Lee Moran
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhrR7_0iL4GuZf00

Cody Keenan, who was chief speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, has offered what he believes is a surefire way for Democrats to combat Donald Trump.

Humor is the key to riling the twice-impeached, one-term and notoriously thin-skinned former president, Keenan suggested on the latest episode of Mediaite podcast “The Interview.”

“The best way to take down Trump is by mocking him,” said Keenan, citing the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner when then-President Obama and comedian Seth Meyers mercilessly poked fun at Trump, much to the reality television personality’s chagrin.

“We had a lot of fun on the campaign trail in 2020,” Keenan recalled of Obama’s participation in Joe Biden’s campaign against Trump. “Obama would basically do stand-up routines about Trump on the trail and people loved it and it drove Trump insane.”

“The single best way to get under his skin is to do that,” continued the author of the new book “Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in the Battle for America.”

“I’m sure someone on Ron DeSantis’ team is trying to work on some, quote-unquote zingers, but I just don’t think that guy has the charisma to pull it off,” Keenan added, speaking of the Florida GOP governor who is seen as a likely 2024 presidential candidate. “But if somebody else did, that would be quote-unquote fun to watch in a kind of cringing in a car crash type way.”

Listen to the episode here.

Comments / 601

tel 1
5d ago

See what’s going on now and you want to take down Trump! Bid the big guy Hunter the bagman talks of nuclear attacks 3.5 million illegals in 2 years energy destruction economy destruction and they talk to take down Trump. It’s the democrats that needs to be taken out!

Reply(10)
132
TWBCDF
5d ago

Instead of working for our country and we the people the democrats focus on destroying us and Trump! So disgusted with these people!

Reply(20)
149
GPTexas
5d ago

What’s new???? They’ve been mocking him for 6 years. And now we have “Clueless” in the White House and the country is in a mess.

Reply(37)
140
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The List

The Ongoing Feud Between Melania Trump And Her Former Advisor Just Took Petty To A Whole New Level

It's been two years since the tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," written by Melania Trump's former senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, was published. In that memoir, Winston Wolkoff didn't hold back from scathing details about the former First Lady. The New York Times published some key takeaways Winston Wolkoff wrote, including her alleged disdain for her step-daughter, Ivanka Trump, as well as comments she made about families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Speechwriter#Gop
SheKnows

Donald Trump Officially Declared Whether or Not His Daughter Ivanka Will Be His 2024 Running Mate

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Former President Donald Trump has been hinting here and there about who his potential running mate would be for the 2024 presidential run, not confirming or denying anything surrounding that notion. That is, until now.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden

"Confidence Man" by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, a new book on Donald Trump, was released Tuesday. Trump told his long-time friend Tom Barrack to "get out" after advising him to concede the 2020 election. Jared Kushner said he didn't press Trump to concede because he was the grandfather to his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot

Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
Salon

“Something weird is going on”: Speculation swirls as Trump abruptly flies to DC still in golf shoes

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. YouTuber Andrew Leyden was on his way to catch a glimpse of President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to the Pentagon on Sunday evening when he received word from independent aircraft trackers that former President Donald Trump's private Cessna Citation II jet had taken off from Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey and landed at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in what appears to be an unannounced trip to the nation's capital.
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

171K+
Followers
9K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy