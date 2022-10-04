Read full article on original website
Borrow a Librarian: Drop-In Photo Digitizing
Now is the perfect time to start scanning those old family photos! Drop-in on the second Monday morning of the month to learn about our Memory Lab Digitization Equipment and have our Public Services Librarian scan your photos. Attendees may bring up to 15 photos per visit and a flash drive to store their scans on. Questions? Contact Becca Klein at 641-792-4108 or rklein@newton.lib.ia.us. The Newton Public Library Memory Lab is made possible through the generosity of the Jasper Community Foundation.
DIY @ the Library: Autumn Birdhouse
Paint a decorative autumn (or Halloween!) birdhouse at this fun, in-person crafting program. All materials will be provided, attendees are encouraged to bring an apron or wear clothes to paint in. Registration opens October 3rd. Please call the library at 641-792-4108 to register. Ages 18+
