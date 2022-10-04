Now is the perfect time to start scanning those old family photos! Drop-in on the second Monday morning of the month to learn about our Memory Lab Digitization Equipment and have our Public Services Librarian scan your photos. Attendees may bring up to 15 photos per visit and a flash drive to store their scans on. Questions? Contact Becca Klein at 641-792-4108 or rklein@newton.lib.ia.us. The Newton Public Library Memory Lab is made possible through the generosity of the Jasper Community Foundation.

NEWTON, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO