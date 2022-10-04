Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Richard Sherman has familiar reaction to epic collapse by Russell Wilson, Broncos vs. Colts: 'Run the dang ball'
Russell Wilson and the Broncos capitulated in the most epic of ways Thursday night, somehow turning a three-point lead with a little over two minutes left in regulation into a 12-9 overtime defeat. Wilson's performance (or lack thereof) drew plenty of chagrin across the internet. But one onlooker was particularly...
Sporting News
Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos
The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
Sporting News
Wide-open K.J. Hamler rues Russell Wilson miss on Broncos' final play: 'I could have walked in'
The Broncos made the bold decision to go for the win on fourth-and-inches in overtime rather than kick the game-tying field goal. The decision nearly paid off. If Russell Wilson had looked to his right, he would have seen wide receiver K.J. Hamler wide open on a slant route into the end zone, and a good throw to the receiver would have ended the game and won it for the Broncos. Instead, Wilson tried to fit in a tight pass to Courtland Sutton and had the pass broken up to give the Colts the 12-9 win.
Sporting News
Who is Lamar Jackson's agent? How star QB has approached contract negotiations with Ravens
At age 25, Lamar Jackson is already a two-time Pro Bowl selection and unanimous winner of the NFL MVP award. He is once again looking like an MVP candidate this season, as he is the engine of a Ravens offense that is averaging nearly 30 points per game. So, signing...
Sporting News
Al Michaels, Broncos TV station apologetic to viewers over 'Thursday Night Football' trainwreck: 'It burns the retinas'
Viewers of Thursday night's game between the Broncos and Colts weren't treated to quality football, and the broadcasters weren't going to try and fluff it up and make it sound like it was anything but a bad game. When the dust settled in Empower Field at Mile High in Denver,...
Sporting News
Giants vs. Packers final score, results: Daniel Jones leads second-half comeback for New York win in London
Daniel Jones secured what might be the biggest win of his career — certainly of the season — in a 27-22 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in London. The fifth-year quarterback put on a gutsy performance against Green Bay, leading a 14-point comeback down 20-10 at the half to Green Bay, punctuated by 2-yard runs from Gary Brightwell and Saquon Barkley to take a 27-20 lead late.
Sporting News
Teddy Bridgewater injury update: Dolphins QB out amid league's new concussion protocol
This story has been updated from a previous version. The Dolphins' quarterback situation has gone from bad to worse following an injury to backup signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater in Miami's game at the Jets. Bridgewater was hit with a corner blitz by rookie Sauce Gardner around the 13-minute mark of the...
Sporting News
Lamar Jackson stats: How Ravens QB's numbers compare to 2019 MVP season
Two fourth-quarter collapses at home by the Ravens has perhaps been the biggest headline from the team to start the 2022 season. But don't let that over-shadow Lamar Jackson's season. The dynamic quarterback is off to yet another great start to the season, bouncing back from an injury-plagued 2021 to...
Sporting News
Bears' David 'Montogomery' has name misspelled on back of jersey
The Bears hadn't even kicked off ahead of their 1 p.m. ET start at the Vikings before they committed their first mistake. Eagle-eyed viewers noted how Chicago's equipment managers misspelled fourth-year running back David Montgomery's name on the back of his jersey. It reads, "Montogomery." Off to a great start,...
Sporting News
How has Tom Brady fared after losing two consecutive games? Impressive stat surfaces for Buccaneers quarterback after two losses
When Tom Brady and the Buccaneers host the Falcons on Sunday, the star quarterback will be looking to avoid his longest losing streak in two decades. Tampa Bay started the season 2-0, but after back-to-back losses to the Packers and Chiefs, Brady is staring at his first three-game losing streak since 2002 as a member of the Patriots, as ESPN's Jeff Darlington pointed out.
Sporting News
Bengals vs. Ravens odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5 'Sunday Night Football'
When the Bengals (2-2) take on the Ravens (2-2) in the penultimate game of Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season on "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), first place in the AFC North will be on the line. Cincinnati has rebounded from an 0-2 start, falling to...
Sporting News
Who is Skylar Thompson? Dolphins' preseason QB hero enters game vs. Jets after Teddy Bridgewater injury
The Dolphins were already without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, and with Teddy Bridgewater suffering an injury on his first play from scrimmage, the Dolphins turn to a Day 3 passer to guide them the rest of the way in Week 5. In relief of Bridgewater, in steps rookie Skylar...
Sporting News
Patriots QB depth chart: Bailey Zappe, Garrett Gilbert are New England's top passers after Mac Jones injury
The Patriots will be without starting quarterback Mac Jones for another week. New England's official injury report Friday listed Jones (ankle) as doubtful for the team's Week 5 matchup with the Lions. Jones, who was hurt in Week 3 against the Ravens, logged three limited practices this week but the Pats are preparing to have their Pro Bowl quarterback sidelined again.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 5 game
The AFC North is up for grabs early in the season, with three teams sitting at 2-2 on the season. Among those teams are the Bengals and Ravens, who will play each other on "Sunday Night Football" this week in a division matchup. Lamar Jackson is already having an outstanding...
Sporting News
Saivion Smith injury update: Lions CB taken off field in ambulance after suffering neck injury vs. Patriots
Lions CB Saivion Smith appeared to suffer a severe neck injury during Sunday's game against the Patriots. Smith, 24, went down after colliding with New England TE Hunter Henry early in the first quarter. He laid motionless for several minutes before Detroit's medical staff placed him on a back board....
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, more pass catchers impacting Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Plenty of key wide receivers and tight end have already been ruled "out" for Week 5 (Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burks, Kyle Pitts, Dawson Knox), and several more, including Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Jaylen Waddle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Julio Jones, Isaiah McKenzie, and Logan Thomas, are officially "questionable." Knowing the latest injury updates will be crucial ahead of your fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
What channel is 49ers vs. Panthers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 5 game
Fresh off of an impressive prime-time win over the Rams on Monday night, the 49ers head across the country to take on a Panthers team that has struggled out of the gate during the 2022 NFL season. Defense has been the calling card for San Francisco, which spells doom for...
Sporting News
Is Tee Higgins playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Bengals-Ravens Sunday Night Football
Tee Higgins has been one of the most consistently solid wide receivers this year when he's been on the field, but once again his availability is threatened by injury heading into Week 5's Sunday Night Football showdown with the Ravens. Higgins is officially "questionable," and without knowing the latest updates, fantasy football owners can't finalize their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Frustrated Broncos fans flocked to exits before end of OT in 'Thursday Night Football' loss to Colts
Broncos Country... let's ride home early to beat the traffic. This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" was an absolute slog, as both the Broncos and Colts struggled to put points on the board. The AFC West vs. South battle had everything except touchdowns — four interceptions, six fumbles, seven field goals and 12 punts.
Sporting News
NFL Week 5 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
The NFL is preparing for another 12-game Sunday afternoon slate in Week 5. There are the usual three prime-time games and another London game that will stand alone on Sunday morning. Per usual, Fox and CBS are splitting their coverage of the Sunday afternoon games. Since there are an even...
