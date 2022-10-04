ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Sporting News

Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos

The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
Sporting News

Wide-open K.J. Hamler rues Russell Wilson miss on Broncos' final play: 'I could have walked in'

The Broncos made the bold decision to go for the win on fourth-and-inches in overtime rather than kick the game-tying field goal. The decision nearly paid off. If Russell Wilson had looked to his right, he would have seen wide receiver K.J. Hamler wide open on a slant route into the end zone, and a good throw to the receiver would have ended the game and won it for the Broncos. Instead, Wilson tried to fit in a tight pass to Courtland Sutton and had the pass broken up to give the Colts the 12-9 win.
Sporting News

Giants vs. Packers final score, results: Daniel Jones leads second-half comeback for New York win in London

Daniel Jones secured what might be the biggest win of his career — certainly of the season — in a 27-22 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in London. The fifth-year quarterback put on a gutsy performance against Green Bay, leading a 14-point comeback down 20-10 at the half to Green Bay, punctuated by 2-yard runs from Gary Brightwell and Saquon Barkley to take a 27-20 lead late.
Sporting News

Lamar Jackson stats: How Ravens QB's numbers compare to 2019 MVP season

Two fourth-quarter collapses at home by the Ravens has perhaps been the biggest headline from the team to start the 2022 season. But don't let that over-shadow Lamar Jackson's season. The dynamic quarterback is off to yet another great start to the season, bouncing back from an injury-plagued 2021 to...
Sporting News

Bears' David 'Montogomery' has name misspelled on back of jersey

The Bears hadn't even kicked off ahead of their 1 p.m. ET start at the Vikings before they committed their first mistake. Eagle-eyed viewers noted how Chicago's equipment managers misspelled fourth-year running back David Montgomery's name on the back of his jersey. It reads, "Montogomery." Off to a great start,...
Sporting News

How has Tom Brady fared after losing two consecutive games? Impressive stat surfaces for Buccaneers quarterback after two losses

When Tom Brady and the Buccaneers host the Falcons on Sunday, the star quarterback will be looking to avoid his longest losing streak in two decades. Tampa Bay started the season 2-0, but after back-to-back losses to the Packers and Chiefs, Brady is staring at his first three-game losing streak since 2002 as a member of the Patriots, as ESPN's Jeff Darlington pointed out.
Sporting News

Patriots QB depth chart: Bailey Zappe, Garrett Gilbert are New England's top passers after Mac Jones injury

The Patriots will be without starting quarterback Mac Jones for another week. New England's official injury report Friday listed Jones (ankle) as doubtful for the team's Week 5 matchup with the Lions. Jones, who was hurt in Week 3 against the Ravens, logged three limited practices this week but the Pats are preparing to have their Pro Bowl quarterback sidelined again.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, more pass catchers impacting Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Plenty of key wide receivers and tight end have already been ruled "out" for Week 5 (Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burks, Kyle Pitts, Dawson Knox), and several more, including Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Jaylen Waddle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Julio Jones, Isaiah McKenzie, and Logan Thomas, are officially "questionable." Knowing the latest injury updates will be crucial ahead of your fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News

Is Tee Higgins playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Bengals-Ravens Sunday Night Football

Tee Higgins has been one of the most consistently solid wide receivers this year when he's been on the field, but once again his availability is threatened by injury heading into Week 5's Sunday Night Football showdown with the Ravens. Higgins is officially "questionable," and without knowing the latest updates, fantasy football owners can't finalize their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News

NFL Week 5 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL is preparing for another 12-game Sunday afternoon slate in Week 5. There are the usual three prime-time games and another London game that will stand alone on Sunday morning. Per usual, Fox and CBS are splitting their coverage of the Sunday afternoon games. Since there are an even...
