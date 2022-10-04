ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 5 Pickups: Replacements for Javonte Williams & Cordarrelle Patterson

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7Ayb_0iL4EgOJ00

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.

02:50 NEWS / Javonte Williams out for season (knee injury)

13:05 NEWS / Jonathan Taylor might play on TNF vs. Broncos

14:50 NEWS / Cordarrelle Patterson placed on Injured-Reserve

18:25 NEWS / Treylon Burks has turf toe injury

20:33 NEWS / Tua Tagovailoa out vs. NYJ (concussion)

21:35 NEWS / Sam Darnold is “not close” to returning to Panthers

25:00 Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31

33:35 Waiver Wire Pickups - RB

40:00 Fantasy advice is situational

42:45 Waiver Wire Pickups - WR

52:41 Waiver Wire Pickups - QB & TE

57:50 Getting in early

59:50 Drops

62:50 Hold on loosely

66:35 Treviso Babes League update

Dolphins down to 7th-round rookie Skylar Thompson at QB with Teddy Bridgewater, Tua Tagovailoa sidelined

The Miami Dolphins are down to third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson against the New York Jets. Backup Teddy Bridgewater sustained an elbow injury and was being evaluated for a head injury following a hit on Miami's opening drive on Sunday. He was evaluated in the sideline medical tent, then left the game, and the Dolphins initially listed him as questionable to return.
NFL
Steelers confirm T.J. Watt had knee surgery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers' top pass-rushing threat T.J. Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury, the team confirmed on Sunday. The team provided no further details except to confirm the...
NFL
Lions CB Saivion Smith leaves field in ambulance, evaluated for neck injury

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith was taken off the field in New England in an ambulance and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. The scene was frightening, with the ambulance coming on the field to take off Smith, who was put on a backboard. A man, who the Fox broadcast said was Smith's father (via John Niyo of the Detroit News), came out of the stands and got in the ambulance as it left the field.
DETROIT, MI
