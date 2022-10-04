Read full article on original website
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reflects on Season-Ending Injury Last Year
In the 2021 season, the second baseman suffered a season-ending elbow injury which kept him out of the postseason. This year he's finally healthy and ready.
Cashman says Yanks, others have `pot of gold’ awaiting Judge
Brian Cashman realizes Aaron Judge struck gold with his record-setting season, raising the price for the New York Yankees to keep their star slugger. In the hours before opening day last April, Judge rejected a contract that would have paid him $213.5 million over seven seasons from 2023-29. He is eligible for free agency and will command far more after setting an American League record with 62 homers, tying for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and just missing a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average.
Jacob deGrom Rises to Occasion for New York Mets in Wild Card Elimination
NEW YORK - Talk about rising to the occasion. With the Mets staring down the barrel of elimination in the Wild Card round, Jacob deGrom stepped up on a night, in which he didn't have his best stuff. DeGrom gave the Mets six innings of two-run ball in a 7-3...
