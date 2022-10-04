ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

San Luis Obispo Tribune

First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time

Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
MLB
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cashman says Yanks, others have `pot of gold’ awaiting Judge

Brian Cashman realizes Aaron Judge struck gold with his record-setting season, raising the price for the New York Yankees to keep their star slugger. In the hours before opening day last April, Judge rejected a contract that would have paid him $213.5 million over seven seasons from 2023-29. He is eligible for free agency and will command far more after setting an American League record with 62 homers, tying for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and just missing a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average.
MLB
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Raptors Host Bulls in Preseason Action: Where to Watch, Odds, & Game Preview

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls will come north Sunday night as the Toronto Raptors return home for a 6 p.m. ET preseason tilt at Scotiabank Arena. It'll be the first and only preseason game in Toronto this year and the first opportunity for Raptors fans to welcome back DeRozan who will make two regular season trips to Scotiabank Arena this season, first on Nov. 6 and again on Feb. 28.
Maryland Sports
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Breakout Candidates in the Metropolitan Division

Every year, players break out all over the NHL. Sometimes, it’s young players making the jump to full-time NHL status and scoring at the rate expected of them. Other times, it's under-the-radar players who just find themselves in an opportune position with a new team. These aren’t rookies vying for the Calder – rather, they're players looking to prove they belong in their respective club’s plans.
NHL

