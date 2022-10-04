Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Free ‘Hike Through Time’ offered by rangers at Candy Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
FOX 11 and 41
“If I cut open my head then that’s to the point where I will wear a helmet,” safety helmets an after-thought for many young Yakima skaterboarders
YAKIMA, Wash. — More than half of kids under 18 that get hurt while skateboarding, snowboarding or riding a bike weren’t wearing helmets, according to an American Academy of Pediatrics study. Whenever kids buy skateboards, Bonzis Skateboard Shop employees encourage them to buy helmets too, said owner Andy Bonzi.
FOX 11 and 41
New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – A one size fits all approach doesn’t always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it’s the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
FOX 11 and 41
“I would be mad, I’d really be mad,” said one downtown Yakima employee as pay-to-park is in the works
YAKIMA, Wash. — Many small business employees downtown said they fear losing customers and paying for parking themselves. Parking lots and on-street parking may require payment around downtown Yakima. City council members are hosting a public discussion at next week’s meeting. “I would be mad, I’d really be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 11 and 41
Lucian Munguia’s family offers $10,000 reward
YAKIMA, Wash.- Lucian Munguia’s mother announced on social media that the family of the missing Yakima boy is now offering a $10,000 reward for information about the disappearance of her son or that results in his safe return. An attorney for the family is drafting a statement on the...
FOX 11 and 41
SIGN Fracture Care conference teaches global surgeons procedures, research
RICHLAND, Wash. – Surgeons from all over the world gathered at SIGN Fracture Care in Richland for a fracture conference, highlighting the importance of collaboration in health care. The 2022 conference, held between October 4 and 7, was the first since COVID-19 started. SIGN welcomed 30 overseas surgeons and...
3 Best West Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
If you've got West Coast dreams but only $2,000 to spread across any given 30-day period, your options are almost non-existent -- almost. Although life is more expensive adjacent to the Pacific Ocean...
‘It looks like a massive garbage dump’: Yakima Co. removes riverside encampments
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County staff have taken apart a half-dozen abandoned encampments and collected more than nine tons of debris along the way, finding plain garbage, hazardous waste, electronics and even a whole bedframe. “In terms of what you see out there, it’s everything,” Yakima County Public Services...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
Pedestrian hit after running onto Interstate 182 in the Tri-Cities in the dark
The Pasco driver is not expected to charged.
FOX 11 and 41
Series of suspicious fires in Selah
SELAH, Wash. – The Selah Fire Department has reported a series of suspicious fires across a 12-hour period in the Wenas Valley. The three fires on October 6 are still being investigated, but Fire Chief Jim Lange calls them all “questionable in nature.”. SFD is asking for the...
Yakima teenager crashed pickup into tree trying to evade cops
YAKIMA, Wash. — Life isn’t quite like an action movie. Decisions have consequences and sometimes, they backfire on you. That was the tough lesson learned by a teenager who thought they could avoid the police earlier this week. According to a social media post from the Yakima Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 11 and 41
A Yakima community college offers teaching degrees to fill gaps in staffing, one of nine in the state
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley College (YVC) is one of nine community colleges in the state offering teaching degrees. Many community colleges added programs to help fill the gaps in staffing. The goal is to have graduates stay to teach in the area, said the YVC Teaching Degree director,...
FOX 11 and 41
Two men evade canines after possible Yakima burglary
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a possible burglary occurred around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of E Selah Road. Two men reportedly rammed the homeowner’s car and ran away. No injuries have been reported, according to YCSO. It is not immediately...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
FOX 11 and 41
Fred Meyer workers in Richland vote to unionize, ratify contract
RICHLAND, Wash. — Workers at the Fred Meyer in Richland voted to ratify their first union contract, according to UFCW3000, in a process that took over three years. The contract includes a new wage scale with annual raises, workplace safety language, avenues to escalate unaddressed concerns, protections from discipline without reason, health care access and union security.
Yakima Herald Republic
Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks
Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
FOX 11 and 41
Hit-and-run blocks traffic along MLK Blvd
YAKIMA, Wash. – A three-car crash temporarily blocked two lanes of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard for about an hour on October 6, according to the Yakima Police Department. It is reported that three cars were going east on MLK Boulevard when the crash occurred, and some people ran from the scene.
KIMA TV
Several assualts against nurses in Yakima this weekend
YAKIMA – Nurses, doctors and health professionals in our area are too often facing violence. Just this weekend several people were arrested for assaulting nurses at the hospital. Sunday, police said a man hit by a car ended up attacking a nurse. They say the 50-year-old man had been...
nbcrightnow.com
ATV collision kills two young adults in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two young adults were killed in an ATV collision around 1 a.m. on October 1, 2022 around River Road near 27th Avenue. An officer with the Yakima Police Department noted the 2022 Polaris RZR Wheeled ATV speeding east on River Road around 40th Avenue, reporting it might have been racing another vehicle.
Comments / 0