Union Gap, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Free ‘Hike Through Time’ offered by rangers at Candy Mountain

RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

“If I cut open my head then that’s to the point where I will wear a helmet,” safety helmets an after-thought for many young Yakima skaterboarders

YAKIMA, Wash. — More than half of kids under 18 that get hurt while skateboarding, snowboarding or riding a bike weren’t wearing helmets, according to an American Academy of Pediatrics study. Whenever kids buy skateboards, Bonzis Skateboard Shop employees encourage them to buy helmets too, said owner Andy Bonzi.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – ​A one size fits all approach doesn’t always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it’s the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
YAKIMA, WA
Union Gap, WA
Union Gap, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Lucian Munguia’s family offers $10,000 reward

YAKIMA, Wash.- Lucian Munguia’s mother announced on social media that the family of the missing Yakima boy is now offering a $10,000 reward for information about the disappearance of her son or that results in his safe return. An attorney for the family is drafting a statement on the...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

SIGN Fracture Care conference teaches global surgeons procedures, research

RICHLAND, Wash. – Surgeons from all over the world gathered at SIGN Fracture Care in Richland for a fracture conference, highlighting the importance of collaboration in health care. The 2022 conference, held between October 4 and 7, was the first since COVID-19 started. SIGN welcomed 30 overseas surgeons and...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Series of suspicious fires in Selah

SELAH, Wash. – The Selah Fire Department has reported a series of suspicious fires across a 12-hour period in the Wenas Valley. The three fires on October 6 are still being investigated, but Fire Chief Jim Lange calls them all “questionable in nature.”. SFD is asking for the...
SELAH, WA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX 11 and 41

Two men evade canines after possible Yakima burglary

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a possible burglary occurred around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of E Selah Road. Two men reportedly rammed the homeowner’s car and ran away. No injuries have been reported, according to YCSO. It is not immediately...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
FOX 11 and 41

Fred Meyer workers in Richland vote to unionize, ratify contract

RICHLAND, Wash. — Workers at the Fred Meyer in Richland voted to ratify their first union contract, according to UFCW3000, in a process that took over three years. The contract includes a new wage scale with annual raises, workplace safety language, avenues to escalate unaddressed concerns, protections from discipline without reason, health care access and union security.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks

Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
FOX 11 and 41

Hit-and-run blocks traffic along MLK Blvd

YAKIMA, Wash. – A three-car crash temporarily blocked two lanes of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard for about an hour on October 6, according to the Yakima Police Department. It is reported that three cars were going east on MLK Boulevard when the crash occurred, and some people ran from the scene.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Several assualts against nurses in Yakima this weekend

YAKIMA – Nurses, doctors and health professionals in our area are too often facing violence. Just this weekend several people were arrested for assaulting nurses at the hospital. Sunday, police said a man hit by a car ended up attacking a nurse. They say the 50-year-old man had been...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

ATV collision kills two young adults in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two young adults were killed in an ATV collision around 1 a.m. on October 1, 2022 around River Road near 27th Avenue. An officer with the Yakima Police Department noted the 2022 Polaris RZR Wheeled ATV speeding east on River Road around 40th Avenue, reporting it might have been racing another vehicle.
YAKIMA, WA

