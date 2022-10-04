Read full article on original website
Big ballot to hit Mesa early voters’ mailboxes
The massive Nov. 8 ballot will begin arriving in Mesa early voters’ mailboxes this week and some local contests share the spotlight with marquee races like the ones for a new governor and the hotly contested U.S. Senate seat. Along with races for all statewide offices, 10 propositions and...
MCC DJ class spins a new future for students
The world’s first college-accredited program for disc jockeys at Mesa Community College is putting students on a path to learning the techniques of platter-pushing professionals. In the rarified world where some DJs have reported seven-figure earnings from their work at clubs, festivals and other gigs, MCC students can earn...
Mesa’s Scarizona returns with more frights
When October rolls around, the ghosts and ghouls creep out at Thompson Event Center in Mesa. Scarizona Scaregrounds, 1901 N. Alma School Road, returns for another season of frights at night on Friday, Oct. 7. Starting its seventh year, owner and director of operations Allen Thompson said despite some troubles...
Red Mtn’s Ja’Kobi Lane leaps from benchwarmer to ‘unguardable’
Type “Ja’Kobi Lane” into an online search engine, and it will spit out dozens of spectacular video highlights featuring the long and lanky wide receiver from Mesa’s Red Mountain High School. It also will reveal that the 6-foot-5, 180-pound senior is the top-ranked wide receiver in...
