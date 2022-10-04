ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

Cemetery Tales 2022 streaming now

The History Museum of Hood River County is now streaming Cemetery Tales 2022. Cemetery Takes 2022 is available to stream online at any time through Oct. 9. Tickets for video on demand are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66830, or on the museum’s website at www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org. This year’s production, a documentary-style video...
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
Putnam kickoff returns doom Eagles, 26-13

Putnam scored on a kickoff return to end the first half and another to begin the second to spoil Hood River Valley’s homecoming football game Friday at Henderson Stadium. The unbeaten Kingsmen (6-0) were outgained by HRV (2-4) but used the special team scores to ground out a, 26-13, 5A Special District 1 win.
HOOD RIVER, OR

