Herriman, UT

Herriman, UT
Herriman, UT
Herriman, UT
kslsports.com

NBC’s Notre Dame Voice Jac Collinsworth ‘Blown Away’ By BYU

LAS VEGAS – The voice you will hear during NBC’s BYU/Notre Dame broadcast on KSL 5 TV is Jac Collinsworth. Collinsworth, the son of former Cincinnati Bengal and Sunday Night Football analyst Chris Collinsworth, sounds like his father. And like his dad, he’s polished and well-prepared as he navigates his first season as the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame Football on NBC.
PROVO, UT
globeslcc.com

Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11

Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Former superintendent makes case against Orem/Alpine school district split

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Former Assistant Superintendent for the Alpine School District Gary Seastrant says he worries the city of Orem doesn’t understand just how much work and money it will take to make a new school district.  During a presentation with Orem PTA members, Seastrand focused on resources, saying the size of the […]
OREM, UT
davisjournal.com

Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park

The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT

