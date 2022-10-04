ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man facing charges after 5-year-old shoots self in head

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVm1P_0iL4Bror00

COLUMBUS — A man is facing charges after a 5 year old child shot themselves in the head in Columbus Sunday.

According to our news partners at WBNS, 24-year-old Tyonte Diggs is facing one count of endangering children.

Police responded to a South Linden home to reports of child who had shot himself in the leg.

Upon arrival police discovered the child was actually shot in the head.

The child’s mother, Chantel Dondasse, told WBNS that she and her son had just arrived at her sister’s home and her sister’s boyfriend, Diggs, was in a room playing a video game.

Her son, Tykeese, walked into the room, picked up a loaded gun lying on the bed and shot himself, Chantel said. He was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Diggs fled the home before officers and medics arrived. He later returned to the scene and was taken into custody.

On Monday, Chantel said Tykeese is recovering and is responsive. She said he would need to have his skull repaired.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Whitehall man admits to police he shot, killed 41-year-old

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning in Whitehall, with police saying a 29-year-old admitted to shooting him. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered Sean Vaughn, 41, dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds at a […]
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police make arrest in fatal eastside nightclub shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police has arrested a woman for a fatal nightclub shooting on the east side. SWAT officers arrested Amara Battle, 28, Thursday for the September shooting. On Sept. 25, officers were sent to a Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 4:30 a.m […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Whitehall man dies from gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered an unidentified man dead on scene with a gunshot wound at a home of the 4000 block of Beechbank Rd. A suspect was […]
WHITEHALL, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Arrested After Hiding Wanted Woman in Home

Chillicothe – A wanted woman was found after a Chillicothe resident attempted to hide her. On October 7, 2022, an officer assigned to the US Marshals fugitive task force was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Beryl Mitchell and Brenda Haddox at 37 Logan St with the fugitive task force and had contact with Robert Pulskamp at 37 Logan St. There, Pulskamp advised officers that Haddox was not inside of the residence but upon searching the residence the wanted fugitives, officers located Haddox in the residence and was arrested for her warrant. Pulskamp was arrested and charged with obstructing official business and was taken to the Ross County Jail.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday in southeast Columbus, according to a spokesperson with the Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit. A law enforcement officer at the scene told NBC4 a man was hit by a car at a crosswalk near Refugee Road and Citizens Place sometime […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for suspects in Linden machete attack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for multiple people who are accused of cutting a man’s back with a machete in the neighborhood of Linden in September. Police say officers went to the 2200 block of Delbert Road just after 3:00 a.m. on September 25 and found a man with a stab wound […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wbns#Cox Media Group
sunny95.com

Man dies after double shooting

COLUMBUS – A 25-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon, hours after being wounded in a double shooting on the South Side. Daeshawn Simington and another man were involved in an altercation with a third person at approximately 10:56 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Morrill Avenue when shots were fired and Simington and the other 25-year-old man were both struck, Sgt. Scott LeRoy of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Man charged after child shoots self

COLUMBUS – A man is facing child endangering charges after a five-year-old boy shot himself in the head and a woman who died seven months after she was shot has become the 106th homicide of 2022 in Columbus. Tyonte Rakim Diggs, 24, was charged with child endangering after the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured after crash on I-270 north at Roberts Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 270 near Hilliard Saturday morning, according to Columbus police. Police said law enforcement was sent to I-270 north at Roberts Road just after 9 a.m. on the reports of a crash. At least two people were taken to the hospital with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in southeast Columbus double shooting dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men shot Tuesday night in southeast Columbus has died. Columbus police said Daeshawn Simington, 25, died Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at 10:56 p.m. on the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue, behind the Columbus police crime lab. Simington was taken to Grant Medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Man wanted in Argyle Park stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after road rage incident in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after being shot in a road rage incident in north Columbus Tuesday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened near Cleveland Avenue and Belcher Road at approximately 7:36 p.m. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, drove himself to the hospital, where he was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police looking into Chillicothe home invasion

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday. According to reports, officers responded to the 600 block of Eastern Avenue after a caller said two people broke into his residence, robbed, and assaulted him. The victim...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus woman sentenced for shooting at two police officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman who admitted to shooting a man, robbing another, and shooting at two police officers in November 2020 was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison Monday for assault and robbery. Suney Coleman, 25, was sentenced after pleading guilty in August to four felony charges including assault, robbery, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grand jury declines to indict officers in Andrew Teague shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grand jury declined to indict two officers on homicide charges in the 2021 fatal shooting of Andrew Teague, the Franklin County prosecutor’s office announced Wednesday. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Severance and Columbus Division of Police Officer John Kifer faced homicide charges after fatally shooting Teague, 43, on March […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
131K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy