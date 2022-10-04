Man facing charges after 5-year-old shoots self in head

COLUMBUS — A man is facing charges after a 5 year old child shot themselves in the head in Columbus Sunday.

According to our news partners at WBNS, 24-year-old Tyonte Diggs is facing one count of endangering children.

Police responded to a South Linden home to reports of child who had shot himself in the leg.

Upon arrival police discovered the child was actually shot in the head.

The child’s mother, Chantel Dondasse, told WBNS that she and her son had just arrived at her sister’s home and her sister’s boyfriend, Diggs, was in a room playing a video game.

Her son, Tykeese, walked into the room, picked up a loaded gun lying on the bed and shot himself, Chantel said. He was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Diggs fled the home before officers and medics arrived. He later returned to the scene and was taken into custody.

On Monday, Chantel said Tykeese is recovering and is responsive. She said he would need to have his skull repaired.

