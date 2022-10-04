Week 5 Pickups: Replacements for Javonte Williams & Cordarrelle Patterson
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
02:50 NEWS / Javonte Williams out for season (knee injury)
13:05 NEWS / Jonathan Taylor might play on TNF vs. Broncos
14:50 NEWS / Cordarrelle Patterson placed on Injured-Reserve
18:25 NEWS / Treylon Burks has turf toe injury
20:33 NEWS / Tua Tagovailoa out vs. NYJ (concussion)
21:35 NEWS / Sam Darnold is “not close” to returning to Panthers
25:00 Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31
33:35 Waiver Wire Pickups - RB
40:00 Fantasy advice is situational
42:45 Waiver Wire Pickups - WR
52:41 Waiver Wire Pickups - QB & TE
57:50 Getting in early
59:50 Drops
62:50 Hold on loosely
66:35 Treviso Babes League update
