Pictured is the west side of the Elkhart County Courthouse. Elkhart Truth photo / Jordan Fouts

GOSHEN — The county could pay $2 million for windows as part of upkeep on the historic courthouse.

The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a $213,550 appropriation from the general fund for costs related to the rehabilitation of the county courthouse windows. The Elkhart County Courthouse in downtown Goshen will undergo a range of costly repairs in the near future, from top to bottom.