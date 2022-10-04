Read full article on original website
Yom Kippur is one of the holiest days of the Jewish year, but those who don't participate in the Jewish faith know pretty little about it: It isn't as bright and festive as Hanukkah, nor is it as publicized as Passover. What is the main purpose of Yom Kippur, why is it important and what is the best thing to say to someone for Yom Kippur, or what are the proper Yom Kippur greetings? Learn the ins and outs of the Day of Atonement here and never have an awkward "Happy Yom Kippur!" moment again.
Netanyahu Goes to Hospital During Yom Kippur
During the Neila service, towards the end of Yom Kippur, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had been fasting, didn’t feel well. United Hatzalah medics stationed in the area took his vitals at the Great Synagogue in Jerusalem. Everything checked out OK. To be on the safe side, Netanyahu...
Signs Yom Kippur is Almost Here in Israel
Is there any other country in the world that goes silent once a year for more than 24 hours? In Israel, from the eve of Yom Kippur (Tuesday, October 4) until an hour after sunset the next night, there’s no traffic apart from emergency vehicles, no TV or radio broadcasts, all shops, restaurants, offices are closed, and there are no flights in or out of the country.
On Yom Kippur, Thousands of Israelis Treated for Medical Emergencies
Magen David Adom was very busy on Yom Kippur. MDA EMTs and Paramedics were dispatched to 2,741 people across the country, of whom 1,920 were conveyed to hospital for further treatment; 268 fainted, were dehydrated or felt unwell due to the fast. A 33 year old pedestrian was severely injured...
Unconditional Love
The Rambam (hilchos lulav) notes that although it is a mitzvah to rejoice on all the festivals, there was an additional celebration in the Temple on Sukkos. It is observed that sometimes a person experiences feelings of worthlessness. During Yom Kippur he resolves to be good, to improve, and now he is apprehensive that he may not be able to uphold his promises. He recalls that even in previous years he pledged to do better and he was not totally successful. A feeling of despair overwhelms him, and he feels unproductive.
A 300-foot subterranean chamber in Jerusalem is the site where the biblical King Zedekiah was blinded
The story of Zedekiah in the Bible was that he was the last king of Judah before the destruction of Jerusalem by king Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon. When Nebuchadnezzar captured Jerusalem in 589 BC, Zedekiah and his followers were also caught. Zedekiah suffered terribly as his sons were put to death in front of him and his eyes were put out so that he was blinded.
Holocaust survivor who endured Nazi medical experiments opposes critical race theory as 'indoctrination'
EXCLUSIVE – A Holocaust survivor who endured Nazi medical experimentation during World War II spoke out against teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools in an interview with Fox News Digital. "In this country, there is no education. There is indoctrination," Sami Steigmann, 82, said about CRT, a lens...
Where we sit in church says a lot about us
If you are reading this in the paper, it’s probably Sunday, which means you have gone to church, or are about to go to church, or don’t care about church. You are reading this in a divided country, where we have names for the divides. We have red states and blue states, Democrats and Republicans, ever-Trumpers and never-Trumpers, the right wing and the left wing.
Following the Recent Delivery of 5 Red Heifers to Israel, Many Question Whether This Signals the Start of the End Times
Recently, five immaculate parah adumah (a red heifer) were delivered to Israel. A Christian rancher in Texas supplied the cows. According to reports, "Jewish rabbis approved the animals as red in color and unblemished." To be considered a "red heifer," an animal can only have two or fewer hairs on its entire body that are not red. [i]
The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"
There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.
Pope Francis: Western society has 'taken the wrong path' on assisted suicide, abortion
Pope Francis said the West is going down the "wrong paths" regarding social values. Speaking aboard the papal airplane on Sept. 15, Pope Francis lamented the way which the West "degenerates" and loses its morality. "It is true that the West degenerates," the pope told reporters. "It is not, at...
The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses
The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews
Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'
When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
What Did Jesus Christ Look Like?
Depiction of Jesus from the Shroud of TurinWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Despite the fact that each religion tends to represent Jesus Christ differently (with minor variations between them), how true to life are the images we have of him today? According to the Gospels, Jesus was born in Bethlehem between the years of six and four B.C. He is claimed to have spent most of his early years in Egypt before relocating to Nazareth, in modern-day Israel.
Historians claim that this sphinx head depicts the pharaoh who caused the exodus of Israelites during Moses's time
Sphinx head of Pharaoh AmenhotepCredit: Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg) / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0. According to some scholars, Pharaoh Amenhotep II was responsible for the Israelites leaving Egypt.
Man claims to be Jesus Christ living in Australia
A man named Alan John Miller believes that he is Jesus Christ himself. Alan John Miller is an Australian former computer engineer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus. Alan John Miller is a divorced father of two who claims to have been Jesus Christ in a past life. He also claimed that his first marriage ended as he began to recall details of the supposed reincarnation.
