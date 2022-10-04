ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

What Is the Best Thing to Say to Someone for Yom Kippur? The Main Purpose of Yom Kippur and Why It's Important

Yom Kippur is one of the holiest days of the Jewish year, but those who don't participate in the Jewish faith know pretty little about it: It isn't as bright and festive as Hanukkah, nor is it as publicized as Passover. What is the main purpose of Yom Kippur, why is it important and what is the best thing to say to someone for Yom Kippur, or what are the proper Yom Kippur greetings? Learn the ins and outs of the Day of Atonement here and never have an awkward "Happy Yom Kippur!" moment again.
Netanyahu Goes to Hospital During Yom Kippur

During the Neila service, towards the end of Yom Kippur, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had been fasting, didn’t feel well. United Hatzalah medics stationed in the area took his vitals at the Great Synagogue in Jerusalem. Everything checked out OK. To be on the safe side, Netanyahu...
Signs Yom Kippur is Almost Here in Israel

Is there any other country in the world that goes silent once a year for more than 24 hours? In Israel, from the eve of Yom Kippur (Tuesday, October 4) until an hour after sunset the next night, there’s no traffic apart from emergency vehicles, no TV or radio broadcasts, all shops, restaurants, offices are closed, and there are no flights in or out of the country.
On Yom Kippur, Thousands of Israelis Treated for Medical Emergencies

Magen David Adom was very busy on Yom Kippur. MDA EMTs and Paramedics were dispatched to 2,741 people across the country, of whom 1,920 were conveyed to hospital for further treatment; 268 fainted, were dehydrated or felt unwell due to the fast. A 33 year old pedestrian was severely injured...
Unconditional Love

The Rambam (hilchos lulav) notes that although it is a mitzvah to rejoice on all the festivals, there was an additional celebration in the Temple on Sukkos. It is observed that sometimes a person experiences feelings of worthlessness. During Yom Kippur he resolves to be good, to improve, and now he is apprehensive that he may not be able to uphold his promises. He recalls that even in previous years he pledged to do better and he was not totally successful. A feeling of despair overwhelms him, and he feels unproductive.
Where we sit in church says a lot about us

If you are reading this in the paper, it’s probably Sunday, which means you have gone to church, or are about to go to church, or don’t care about church. You are reading this in a divided country, where we have names for the divides. We have red states and blue states, Democrats and Republicans, ever-Trumpers and never-Trumpers, the right wing and the left wing.
The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses

The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews

Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
What Did Jesus Christ Look Like?

Depiction of Jesus from the Shroud of TurinWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Despite the fact that each religion tends to represent Jesus Christ differently (with minor variations between them), how true to life are the images we have of him today? According to the Gospels, Jesus was born in Bethlehem between the years of six and four B.C. He is claimed to have spent most of his early years in Egypt before relocating to Nazareth, in modern-day Israel.
Man claims to be Jesus Christ living in Australia

A man named Alan John Miller believes that he is Jesus Christ himself. Alan John Miller is an Australian former computer engineer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus. Alan John Miller is a divorced father of two who claims to have been Jesus Christ in a past life. He also claimed that his first marriage ended as he began to recall details of the supposed reincarnation.

