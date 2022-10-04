The No. 21 Washington football team is looking to rebound against Arizona State on Saturday, following its first defeat last Friday, 40-32, at the hands of UCLA. The Huskies (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) now turn their attention to the Sun Devils (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12), who look to continue a seven-game winning streak at home against Washington. UW will be looking for a strong offensive performance to bounce back against a struggling ASU team which is looking to win for the first time since Sept. 1.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO