ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily

Instant: UW crumbles against unranked ASU in afternoon loss

Instant: UW crumbles against unranked ASU in away loss. Heading into halftime down seven points and one of its starters, the Washington football team needed a spark. Despite all attempts, it didn’t get it Saturday afternoon in the desert, as any momentum the Huskies (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) found was stunted as the defense struggled to get back on its feet after a lackluster first half.
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

No. 1 Washington wins sixth straight in demolition of No. 5 Stanford

It was a night of entertainment for the No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team. With the crown of being the top team in the nation given to them just this week, Washington faced its first test at the top against fellow contenders, No. 5 Stanford, defeating the travelers 3-0 in a strong display of why the title belongs in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

3-2-1 Football: The Daily’s primer on Arizona State

The No. 21 Washington football team is looking to rebound against Arizona State on Saturday, following its first defeat last Friday, 40-32, at the hands of UCLA. The Huskies (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) now turn their attention to the Sun Devils (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12), who look to continue a seven-game winning streak at home against Washington. UW will be looking for a strong offensive performance to bounce back against a struggling ASU team which is looking to win for the first time since Sept. 1.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy