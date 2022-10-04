ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Huge Irish Festival this Weekend in Dutchess County

If you love everything Irish, then make sure you make plans to head to Dutchess County this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish by birth, Irish by descent, or Irish in spirit, you’re going to love the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tymor Park in LaGrangeville from noon - 9PM. They’ll be celebrating the Emerald Isle late into the night.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Dazzling ‘Lumagica’ Winter Light Display Headed to Hudson Valley

The artists behind some of Europe's most magical light displays are creating an illuminated walking tour right here in the Hudson Valley. Guaranteed to be one of the winter's hottest tickets, Lumagica is headed to the Hudson Valley. The designers of world-class light installations displayed throughout Europe will be transforming a local apple orchard into a winter wonderland starting next month.
STONE RIDGE, NY
City
94.3 Lite FM

In Demand: Kingston Eatery Opening 2nd Location in New Paltz

I was pretty excited when I first found out about Moonburger just about a year ago. What is Moonburger? It’s one of the hottest burger eateries in Kingston, that’s what. And what makes Moonburger so special? Well, their burgers are not only delicious, but they’re also plant-based. That was great news for me because I gave up red meat a few years ago but every now and then I crave a delicious burger. Plus it’s totally local. It’s not a chain, so you know you’re buying locally.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Oooh, Ahh! Multiple Opportunities to Catch Fireworks in the Hudson Valley This Weekend

It seems like opinions are split right down the middle when it comes to fall officially being upon us. Half of the Hudson Valley are all about it, bring on the pumpkins, sweaters, apple picking; the other half, well they are sadly watching the last bits of summer fade away. For those having a hard time making the transition from summer to fall, how about some fireworks to make it feel like summer once again? There are a few fun events happening in the Hudson Valley this weekend that will close with fireworks, here's the scoop.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Taste of Italy at Ulster Italian Festival

For the 15th year, Ulster County can experience the delicious taste of Italian culture at the Ulster Italian Festival on Sunday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Kingston. Presented by the City of Kingston and the Ulster County Italian American Foundation, this annual Festival brings food vendors, street performers, live music and Italian culture to the Rondout waterfront. Festival chair Anthony Tampone said, “Italian foods and culture are a favorite with people all over the region, and every year people look forward to the Italian Festival in Kingston to eat, drink and dance like an Italian!”
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hvmag.com

Newburgh Mall to Welcome Resorts World Casino This Fall

Lights, music, slots! Newburgh’s new Resorts World Casino promises over 1,000 machines as well as new jobs and public funding. Ready to have a little fun close to home? Resorts World Hudson Valley is coming to the Newburgh Mall! Taking the place of the recently closed BonTon department store, this arcade for adults is sure to be bright and exciting.
NEWBURGH, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Uncommon Fish Found in Haverstraw Bay and the Tappan Zee

With little rainfall until recently, these sites have been fairly salty, ranging from 7 ppt (parts-per-thousand) to 15 ppt during recent weeks. Two Blackcheek Tonguefish (Symphurus plagiusa), both caught at Tappan Zee sites, were a rare find from the most recent (September 12th) beach seine. The Hudson River Fisheries Unit...
WILDLIFE
94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY Family Flips Front Yard into ‘Haunted Graveyard’ For Halloween 2022

Let the countdown begin! Halloween is a few weeks away and if you're looking for a fun trip with the family head out to Poughkeepsie. Hudson Valley natives, the Dellamura family, is fairly new to their Poughkeepsie New York home but they are making quite the splash with their Haunted Graveyard Halloween set up on their front lawn. I recently came across a TikTok from Kayla Dellmura on Facebook of her extravagant Halloween display and I had to know more.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hot New Restaurant Coming to a Very Busy Hudson Valley Plaza

Soon we will have another great choice for lunch and dinner. There's something for everyone here in the Hudson Valley and we have very unique choices compared to other areas. It's always exciting when you see a sign that says a new restaurant is coming. I was driving around the other day and I noticed a new restaurant is going to be coming into one popular Hudson Valley plaza.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

HV Stores Selling Christmas Decorations Already & I’m Shook

I love the holly jolly season as much as the next person but the first week of October is just too soon to decorate. Christmas might be my favorite Holiday. People are a little nicer and loved ones usually travel long distances to see one another. It truly is one of the most magical days of the year. However, I have to give Halloween its due on my list. Halloween in a very close second on my list of favorite holidays which I know is odd because it is almost the complete opposite of Christmas. Instead of love, gifts and kindness Halloween is about mischief, scares and candy.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Marlboro, NY Businesses Team Up For Ultimate Cookie Ice Cream Sundae

2 insanely popular Ulster County businesses have combined forces to bring a touch of sweetness to the Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley foodies are going to go crazy for this collaboration. The insanely popular from-scratch cookie company Halfsies Cookie Co. and Brix Gastropub, both of Marlboro, have announced they are teaming up for an outrageously delicious ice cream cookie sundae.
MARLBORO, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley

Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
CORNWALL, NY
techaiapp.com

7 New York Road Trips Perfect for the Fall

The air is crisp, the leaves are changing color, and it is harvest season at the apple orchards, farms, and wineries across New York state. Before winter arrives, it is the perfect time to escape from NYC or visit from a neighboring state on one of these New York road trips. Hop in the car and then go on a hike, visit a farm or winery, check out some of New York state’s unique museums and attractions, and enjoy the beautiful fall foliage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals

A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
KINGSTON, NY

