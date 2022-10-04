Read full article on original website
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
October Proclaimed Blindness Awareness Month in Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Day of Service in Honor of Lifelong Friends ScheduledProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
The Roundup: A Tour Of New Jersey's Fanciest Fitness ClubsOssiana TepfenhartParamus, NJ
Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Huge Irish Festival this Weekend in Dutchess County
If you love everything Irish, then make sure you make plans to head to Dutchess County this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish by birth, Irish by descent, or Irish in spirit, you’re going to love the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tymor Park in LaGrangeville from noon - 9PM. They’ll be celebrating the Emerald Isle late into the night.
Dazzling ‘Lumagica’ Winter Light Display Headed to Hudson Valley
The artists behind some of Europe's most magical light displays are creating an illuminated walking tour right here in the Hudson Valley. Guaranteed to be one of the winter's hottest tickets, Lumagica is headed to the Hudson Valley. The designers of world-class light installations displayed throughout Europe will be transforming a local apple orchard into a winter wonderland starting next month.
The Hudson Valley’s 5 Favorite Spots For Outstanding Pierogies
We've got the top places to find great pierogies in the Hudson Valley. As a child growing up, I'll always remember reaching into the freezer at home and grabbing that blue box of Mrs. T's pierogies for a snack. Pierogies with melted butter and onions were always a go-to in the household.
Famous Convenience Store Bringing 3rd Location To Middletown, New York?
One of the biggest names in Hudson Valley convenience stores has announced that they are expanding in Orange County. Back around February of 2021, the folks at Stewart's Shop filed paperwork with the Town of Wallkill planning board to see if it would be possible for the convenience store chain to build a new store in the area.
In Demand: Kingston Eatery Opening 2nd Location in New Paltz
I was pretty excited when I first found out about Moonburger just about a year ago. What is Moonburger? It’s one of the hottest burger eateries in Kingston, that’s what. And what makes Moonburger so special? Well, their burgers are not only delicious, but they’re also plant-based. That was great news for me because I gave up red meat a few years ago but every now and then I crave a delicious burger. Plus it’s totally local. It’s not a chain, so you know you’re buying locally.
Oooh, Ahh! Multiple Opportunities to Catch Fireworks in the Hudson Valley This Weekend
It seems like opinions are split right down the middle when it comes to fall officially being upon us. Half of the Hudson Valley are all about it, bring on the pumpkins, sweaters, apple picking; the other half, well they are sadly watching the last bits of summer fade away. For those having a hard time making the transition from summer to fall, how about some fireworks to make it feel like summer once again? There are a few fun events happening in the Hudson Valley this weekend that will close with fireworks, here's the scoop.
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
hudsonvalleyone.com
Taste of Italy at Ulster Italian Festival
For the 15th year, Ulster County can experience the delicious taste of Italian culture at the Ulster Italian Festival on Sunday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Kingston. Presented by the City of Kingston and the Ulster County Italian American Foundation, this annual Festival brings food vendors, street performers, live music and Italian culture to the Rondout waterfront. Festival chair Anthony Tampone said, “Italian foods and culture are a favorite with people all over the region, and every year people look forward to the Italian Festival in Kingston to eat, drink and dance like an Italian!”
hvmag.com
Newburgh Mall to Welcome Resorts World Casino This Fall
Lights, music, slots! Newburgh’s new Resorts World Casino promises over 1,000 machines as well as new jobs and public funding. Ready to have a little fun close to home? Resorts World Hudson Valley is coming to the Newburgh Mall! Taking the place of the recently closed BonTon department store, this arcade for adults is sure to be bright and exciting.
newyorkalmanack.com
Uncommon Fish Found in Haverstraw Bay and the Tappan Zee
With little rainfall until recently, these sites have been fairly salty, ranging from 7 ppt (parts-per-thousand) to 15 ppt during recent weeks. Two Blackcheek Tonguefish (Symphurus plagiusa), both caught at Tappan Zee sites, were a rare find from the most recent (September 12th) beach seine. The Hudson River Fisheries Unit...
Poughkeepsie, NY Family Flips Front Yard into ‘Haunted Graveyard’ For Halloween 2022
Let the countdown begin! Halloween is a few weeks away and if you're looking for a fun trip with the family head out to Poughkeepsie. Hudson Valley natives, the Dellamura family, is fairly new to their Poughkeepsie New York home but they are making quite the splash with their Haunted Graveyard Halloween set up on their front lawn. I recently came across a TikTok from Kayla Dellmura on Facebook of her extravagant Halloween display and I had to know more.
Hot New Restaurant Coming to a Very Busy Hudson Valley Plaza
Soon we will have another great choice for lunch and dinner. There's something for everyone here in the Hudson Valley and we have very unique choices compared to other areas. It's always exciting when you see a sign that says a new restaurant is coming. I was driving around the other day and I noticed a new restaurant is going to be coming into one popular Hudson Valley plaza.
HV Stores Selling Christmas Decorations Already & I’m Shook
I love the holly jolly season as much as the next person but the first week of October is just too soon to decorate. Christmas might be my favorite Holiday. People are a little nicer and loved ones usually travel long distances to see one another. It truly is one of the most magical days of the year. However, I have to give Halloween its due on my list. Halloween in a very close second on my list of favorite holidays which I know is odd because it is almost the complete opposite of Christmas. Instead of love, gifts and kindness Halloween is about mischief, scares and candy.
Second AirDrop threat in days leads to evacuation at Goshen middle school dance
Goshen school officials told News 12 a student received a threat via AirDrop towards the end of the dance Friday at C.J. Hooker Middle School.
Buy a Lakeside Trail Park Minutes from Kingston New York
It is not often that you get the opportunity to buy a piece of property that could be your home and a business that is set in a perfect location for both. Some might see 13-13 Mirror Lake Park as just a trailer park on Route 9W in Ulster Park, New York, others will see its potential.
2 Marlboro, NY Businesses Team Up For Ultimate Cookie Ice Cream Sundae
2 insanely popular Ulster County businesses have combined forces to bring a touch of sweetness to the Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley foodies are going to go crazy for this collaboration. The insanely popular from-scratch cookie company Halfsies Cookie Co. and Brix Gastropub, both of Marlboro, have announced they are teaming up for an outrageously delicious ice cream cookie sundae.
Poughkeepsie Once Hit With Crippling Snowstorm in October
Could you imagine driving a snowmobile from house to house when you're trick or treating with your kids? It sounds absurd but a massive snowstorm crippled the Hudson Valley a few decades ago in October. Do you remember?. Snow isn't something that you usually see in October. In the past...
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
techaiapp.com
7 New York Road Trips Perfect for the Fall
The air is crisp, the leaves are changing color, and it is harvest season at the apple orchards, farms, and wineries across New York state. Before winter arrives, it is the perfect time to escape from NYC or visit from a neighboring state on one of these New York road trips. Hop in the car and then go on a hike, visit a farm or winery, check out some of New York state’s unique museums and attractions, and enjoy the beautiful fall foliage.
Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals
A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
