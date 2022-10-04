Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Detiege, Amy
Amy Detiege 12/12/1970 - 10/6/2022 Amy Detiege, 51, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Post Register
89-year-old grandmother is Broulim's longest-tenured employee
RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today. “I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said....
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked woman with hammer
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly attacked a woman with a hammer. A probable cause affidavit states Logan Scott Barnett, 30, hit the victim in the shoulder. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he observed a bruise on the victim’s shoulder that matched the head of the hammer at the scene.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested for setting two cars on fire in November
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested and charged with arson after he was identified as a suspect in the burning of two cars. Michael James Menard, 58, was identified as the suspect from video recordings of the arson after an investigation by the Idaho Falls Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Madison's McArthur, Shelley's Nelson celebrate state titles
It was championship Saturday for local golfers at the 5A and 4A state tournaments. Madison’s Ashton McArthur fired a 62 on Saturday to edge Eagle’s Wheaton Ennis by a shot to win the 5A boys state title at Teton Lakes Golf Course.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont downs Teton in 3A showdown
ST. ANTHONY - Friday night was a big night for the South Fremont Cougars and the Teton Timberwolves as they entered their first Mountain Rivers Conference showdown of the season. South Fremont came into the game with one loss after a tough defeat at Snake River last week. Teton entered the matchup undefeated on the season. After a tou h back and forth battle, South Fremont came out on top defeating the Timberwolves 28-26. The Cougars set the tone early with their running attack, led by Hunter Hobbs, who scored the first touchdown of the game to give the Cougars the early 6-0 lead. The Timberwolves countered using their fast-paced offensive attack, with Timberwolves quarterback Jack Nelson throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Heuseveldt just after South Fremont’s touchdown.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline earns tough win over Blackfoot, 28-21
BLACKFOOT -- Skyline and Blackfoot have been ranked in the top five of the 4A state media poll all season, and the reasons why showed when they clashed at Hartkopf Field Friday night in a key 4A District 6 matchup. In a game that was played cleanly as far as...
Comments / 0