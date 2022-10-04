ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Detiege, Amy

Amy Detiege 12/12/1970 - 10/6/2022 Amy Detiege, 51, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
89-year-old grandmother is Broulim's longest-tenured employee

RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today. “I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said....
RIGBY, ID
Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked woman with hammer

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly attacked a woman with a hammer. A probable cause affidavit states Logan Scott Barnett, 30, hit the victim in the shoulder. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he observed a bruise on the victim’s shoulder that matched the head of the hammer at the scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont downs Teton in 3A showdown

ST. ANTHONY - Friday night was a big night for the South Fremont Cougars and the Teton Timberwolves as they entered their first Mountain Rivers Conference showdown of the season. South Fremont came into the game with one loss after a tough defeat at Snake River last week. Teton entered the matchup undefeated on the season. After a tou h back and forth battle, South Fremont came out on top defeating the Timberwolves 28-26. The Cougars set the tone early with their running attack, led by Hunter Hobbs, who scored the first touchdown of the game to give the Cougars the early 6-0 lead. The Timberwolves countered using their fast-paced offensive attack, with Timberwolves quarterback Jack Nelson throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Heuseveldt just after South Fremont’s touchdown.
SAINT ANTHONY, ID

