Powercat Pregame Podcast: No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State
Welcome to this episode of GoPowercat.com's Powercat Pregame Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald, GPC's Ryan Wallace, football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams, and Ryan Gilbert, who reviews the gambling odds heading into the weekend. This week, Kansas State, now 4-1 and up to No. 20 in both polls, heads to Iowa State. The Cyclones are 3-2 after last week's 14-11 loss at Kansas. The game kicks off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNu. The Powercat Pregame Podcast is proudly sponsored by Robbins Motor Company.
No. 20 K-State, Iowa St see lot of each other in themselves
The same template has been used to build Iowa State and Kansas State, and both have earned reputations for rising up and challenging the Big 12 football hierarchy. Two years after the Cyclones (3-2, 0-2) reached the conference championship game for the first time, 20th-ranked K-State (4-1, 2-0) is looking to make a run of its own. The Wildcats’ next step is a visit to Ames, Iowa, on Saturday night for the 106th renewal of “Farmageddon,” an appropriate nickname for a series between a couple of hard-working programs from agricultural states. “It’s not the easiest place to win in Manhattan. It’s not the easiest place sometimes to win in Ames,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said. “And you have to have the right kind of guys, and you have to have guys that believe in what you’re doing and believe in each other and believe in the culture.”
No. 7 Oklahoma St hopes to avoid slip-up against Texas Tech
Oklahoma State is in prime position in the Big 12 race. The Cowboys opened the conference schedule with a 36-25 road win over Baylor, the media’s preseason Big 12 favorite. Now, the Cowboys face Texas Tech – a battle-tested group facing its fifth straight ranked opponent. The Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) already have wins over Houston and Texas, and they look forward to another challenge. “We’re excited about it,” Tech coach Joey McGuire said. “It’s definitely helping us grow up as a football team and a football program. Our guys will be ready to play that game.”
