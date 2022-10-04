Our loving husband, dad, brother and grandfather, Orville D. Armstrong, 93, passed away October 6, 2022, at his home in Tetonia, Idaho surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 2, 1929, in Fairview, Montana to Vernon and Ruth Armstrong. He grew up in Culbertson and Missoula, Montana. He played football for the Cowboys (until he graduated). After graduation he started working on road construction, which brought him to Idaho working on Highway 32 between Tetonia and Ashton. While working here on the highway he met Delpha Beard. They were married October11, 1953, in Tetonia. Six children were born to this union, Penny, Wally, Kelly, Layne, Vern, and Kitrina. After 59 years of marriage, Delpha passed away on January 13, 2013. After Delpha passed away, Orville found another love, Bonnie Reece. They were married on July 22, 2015. They had seven loving, fun years together. Bonnie brought three children to this combined family, Regina, Kurt, and Sally. Orville worked construction in most of the Western United States. He also operated the Tetonia Club and the In & Out Gas Station in Tetonia. He retired from the Operating Engineers in 1986. He was always a friend to everyone and would help anyone in need. He loved camping, family, driving to see family, playing Pinochle with friends and snowmobiling. Dad had a great sense of humor that he kept until the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Penny Schiess, Wally (Gina) Armstrong, Kelly (Shelli) Armstrong, Vern (Terri) Armstrong, Kitrina (Travis ) Wagoner, Regina (Bob) Wimpenny, Kurt (Shanna) Reece, Sally (Alan) Moore; daughter-in-law, Lorilei Armstrong; brother, Fred Poland; and a sister-in-law, Deanna Berger Duke; his honorary children, Delwin (Elaine) Smith and Connie Smith; 45 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and 47 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delpha; son, Layne; grandchildren, Heidi, Emmett, and Thomas; and siblings, Phyllis Picard and Jimmy Poland. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, at the Tetonia LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., and Tuesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Interment will be in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com Orville 8/2/1929 - 10/6/2022Armstrong.

