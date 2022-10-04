Read full article on original website
Amy Detiege 12/12/1970 - 10/6/2022 Amy Detiege, 51, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Our loving husband, dad, brother and grandfather, Orville D. Armstrong, 93, passed away October 6, 2022, at his home in Tetonia, Idaho surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 2, 1929, in Fairview, Montana to Vernon and Ruth Armstrong. He grew up in Culbertson and Missoula, Montana. He played football for the Cowboys (until he graduated). After graduation he started working on road construction, which brought him to Idaho working on Highway 32 between Tetonia and Ashton. While working here on the highway he met Delpha Beard. They were married October11, 1953, in Tetonia. Six children were born to this union, Penny, Wally, Kelly, Layne, Vern, and Kitrina. After 59 years of marriage, Delpha passed away on January 13, 2013. After Delpha passed away, Orville found another love, Bonnie Reece. They were married on July 22, 2015. They had seven loving, fun years together. Bonnie brought three children to this combined family, Regina, Kurt, and Sally. Orville worked construction in most of the Western United States. He also operated the Tetonia Club and the In & Out Gas Station in Tetonia. He retired from the Operating Engineers in 1986. He was always a friend to everyone and would help anyone in need. He loved camping, family, driving to see family, playing Pinochle with friends and snowmobiling. Dad had a great sense of humor that he kept until the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Penny Schiess, Wally (Gina) Armstrong, Kelly (Shelli) Armstrong, Vern (Terri) Armstrong, Kitrina (Travis ) Wagoner, Regina (Bob) Wimpenny, Kurt (Shanna) Reece, Sally (Alan) Moore; daughter-in-law, Lorilei Armstrong; brother, Fred Poland; and a sister-in-law, Deanna Berger Duke; his honorary children, Delwin (Elaine) Smith and Connie Smith; 45 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and 47 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delpha; son, Layne; grandchildren, Heidi, Emmett, and Thomas; and siblings, Phyllis Picard and Jimmy Poland. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, at the Tetonia LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., and Tuesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Interment will be in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com Orville 8/2/1929 - 10/6/2022Armstrong.
89-year-old grandmother is Broulim's longest-tenured employee
RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today. “I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said....
Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked woman with hammer
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly attacked a woman with a hammer. A probable cause affidavit states Logan Scott Barnett, 30, hit the victim in the shoulder. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he observed a bruise on the victim’s shoulder that matched the head of the hammer at the scene.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Madison's McArthur, Shelley's Nelson celebrate state titles
It was championship Saturday for local golfers at the 5A and 4A state tournaments. Madison’s Ashton McArthur fired a 62 on Saturday to edge Eagle’s Wheaton Ennis by a shot to win the 5A boys state title at Teton Lakes Golf Course.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont downs Teton in 3A showdown
ST. ANTHONY - Friday night was a big night for the South Fremont Cougars and the Teton Timberwolves as they entered their first Mountain Rivers Conference showdown of the season. South Fremont came into the game with one loss after a tough defeat at Snake River last week. Teton entered the matchup undefeated on the season. After a tou h back and forth battle, South Fremont came out on top defeating the Timberwolves 28-26. The Cougars set the tone early with their running attack, led by Hunter Hobbs, who scored the first touchdown of the game to give the Cougars the early 6-0 lead. The Timberwolves countered using their fast-paced offensive attack, with Timberwolves quarterback Jack Nelson throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Heuseveldt just after South Fremont’s touchdown.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline earns tough win over Blackfoot, 28-21
BLACKFOOT -- Skyline and Blackfoot have been ranked in the top five of the 4A state media poll all season, and the reasons why showed when they clashed at Hartkopf Field Friday night in a key 4A District 6 matchup. In a game that was played cleanly as far as...
