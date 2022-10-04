Prep-Segue

EX-PRESIDENT TRUMP SUING CNN FOR DEFAMATION

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, Donald Trump has been on CNN's case over its coverage of his presidency. Now he has filed a federal case against the news outlet. He's seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network defamed him by calling his claims of election fraud “The Big Lie.” Trump's suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Florida, says CNN has used the phrase “Big Lie” nearly 8,000 times since January, 2021. Despite Trump's repeated claims that the 2020 election was stolen, no one has produced any evidence of the kind of fraud that would have tipped the election to President Joe Biden.

KIM KARDASHIAN FINED $1 MILLION FOR TOUTING CRYPTO

UNDATED (AP) — Don’t look for Kim Kardashian to crow about investing in crypto anytime soon. That’s because she's banned from doing so for three years. It’s part of a punishment levied against the reality TV star for violating federal laws about pitching products online. Kardashian had been touting Ethereum Max crypto tokens to her 330 million Instagram fans. But she didn’t disclose she was paid to do so, which violates federal law. She must pay a $1 million fine, plus give back the $250,000 she was paid for the pitch.

ACTOR, ACTIVIST SACHEEN LITTLEFEATHER DEAD AT 75

UNDATED (AP) — The Native American actor and activist who created a big stir at the Oscars in 1973 has died. Sacheen Littlefeather's niece says the actor died Sunday at her California home from breast cancer. She was 75. Before Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock this year, Littlefeather's appearance was as big a scandal as the Oscars could muster. Her complaints about the movie industry's treatment of Native Americans was ill-received. Some in the audience booed; others did a mock tomahawk chop. Only this past summer did the movie academy apologize, saying Littlefeather was done wrong.

WILL SMITH MOVIE TO BE RELEASED

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith is out of limbo as far as the movie world goes. After being seen as persona non grata for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Smith is getting his new movie released. Apple drops “Emancipation” Dec. 2 and begins streaming it a week later. The movie had been mothballed after Smith's slap of Rock, which earned the actor a 10-year ban from the Oscars. Both the film and Smith would be eligible for Oscar consideration.

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER CONTINUES B'WAY RUN WITH NEW MUSICAL

NEW YORK (AP) — You could call Andrew Lloyd Webber the Cal Ripken Jr. of Broadway. The music theater icon has a streak dating back to 1979 — in that every time Broadway was open for business, he's had a show on the boards. The streak will continue, even though Lloyd Webber is closing “The Phantom of the Opera” next year. It will close Feb 18, the day after Broadway previews the start for his newest production, “Bad Cinderella.”