ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Prep-Segue

By By Oscar Wells Gabriel II - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

EX-PRESIDENT TRUMP SUING CNN FOR DEFAMATION

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, Donald Trump has been on CNN's case over its coverage of his presidency. Now he has filed a federal case against the news outlet. He's seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network defamed him by calling his claims of election fraud “The Big Lie.” Trump's suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Florida, says CNN has used the phrase “Big Lie” nearly 8,000 times since January, 2021. Despite Trump's repeated claims that the 2020 election was stolen, no one has produced any evidence of the kind of fraud that would have tipped the election to President Joe Biden.

KIM KARDASHIAN FINED $1 MILLION FOR TOUTING CRYPTO

UNDATED (AP) — Don’t look for Kim Kardashian to crow about investing in crypto anytime soon. That’s because she's banned from doing so for three years. It’s part of a punishment levied against the reality TV star for violating federal laws about pitching products online. Kardashian had been touting Ethereum Max crypto tokens to her 330 million Instagram fans. But she didn’t disclose she was paid to do so, which violates federal law. She must pay a $1 million fine, plus give back the $250,000 she was paid for the pitch.

ACTOR, ACTIVIST SACHEEN LITTLEFEATHER DEAD AT 75

UNDATED (AP) — The Native American actor and activist who created a big stir at the Oscars in 1973 has died. Sacheen Littlefeather's niece says the actor died Sunday at her California home from breast cancer. She was 75. Before Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock this year, Littlefeather's appearance was as big a scandal as the Oscars could muster. Her complaints about the movie industry's treatment of Native Americans was ill-received. Some in the audience booed; others did a mock tomahawk chop. Only this past summer did the movie academy apologize, saying Littlefeather was done wrong.

WILL SMITH MOVIE TO BE RELEASED

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith is out of limbo as far as the movie world goes. After being seen as persona non grata for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Smith is getting his new movie released. Apple drops “Emancipation” Dec. 2 and begins streaming it a week later. The movie had been mothballed after Smith's slap of Rock, which earned the actor a 10-year ban from the Oscars. Both the film and Smith would be eligible for Oscar consideration.

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER CONTINUES B'WAY RUN WITH NEW MUSICAL

NEW YORK (AP) — You could call Andrew Lloyd Webber the Cal Ripken Jr. of Broadway. The music theater icon has a streak dating back to 1979 — in that every time Broadway was open for business, he's had a show on the boards. The streak will continue, even though Lloyd Webber is closing “The Phantom of the Opera” next year. It will close Feb 18, the day after Broadway previews the start for his newest production, “Bad Cinderella.”

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Senator: Dems back reparations for those who 'do the crime'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville asserted that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” The first-term Alabama Republican spoke at a Saturday evening rally in Nevada featuring former President Donald Trump, a political ally. His comments were part of a broader critique in the final weeks before the Nov. 8 election, when control of Congress is at stake, about how Democrats have responded to rising crime rates. But Tuberville's...
ALABAMA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

Trump stumps for Lombardo, Laxalt in Nevada tour stop ahead of midterm election

Former President Donald Trump’s “Save America” tour stopped Saturday in Northern Nevada’s Carson Valley to inspire voters for the Republican ticket in wildly close races for governor and U.S. Senate — and to perform a greatest hits of accusations, grievances and mockery of political opponents. Despite only two weeks’ notice, several thousand passionate...
NEVADA STATE
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:25 a.m. EDT

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden’s warnings that the world is at risk of nuclear "Armageddon” were meant to convey that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. The president’s grim assessment sent ripples around the world on Friday and also appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. national security officials continue to say they have...
POTUS
Leader Telegram

Today in History: October 9, Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize

Today in History Today is Sunday, Oct. 9, the 282nd day of 2022. There are 83 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On Oct. 9, 2009, President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.” ...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Leader Telegram

Johnson, Barnes to debate in tight Wisconsin Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes were set to meet Friday night in the first of two planned debates in a close race that could help decide control of the U.S. Senate. Johnson, seeking his third term, and Barnes, Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, agreed to a one-hour, televised debate hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in Milwaukee. Abortion, crime and inflation have dominated the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Leader Telegram

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts: Harris comments on addressing climate inequity misrepresented CLAIM: Vice President Kamala Harris said that Hurricane Ian relief will be distributed based on race, with communities of color receiving aid...
FIFA
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:43 a.m. EDT

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian state-backed media are reporting that a fire has occurred on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge. Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span. The authenticity...
GAS PRICE
Leader Telegram

Loud and clear: New Justice Jackson speaks volumes at bench

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and its newest justice, said before the term began that she was “ready to work.” She made that clear during arguments in the opening cases. The tally: 4,568 words spoken over nearly six hours this past week, about 50% more than any of the eight other justices, according to Adam Feldman, the creator of the Empirical SCOTUS blog. ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Will Smith
Person
Donald Trump
Leader Telegram

FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters

Prosecutors on Friday played secretly recorded audio from a 2020 meeting in the basement of a vacuum shop as they tried to show jurors how a paramilitary group was connected to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It was contemptuous talk about police and politicians in the makeshift home of Adam Fox — who was recently convicted of conspiring to abduct Whitmer — as a step toward kicking off a U.S. civil war, known to extremists as the “boogaloo.” The FBI intervened in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Leader Telegram

Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos hit milestone on 'GMA'

NEW YORK (AP) — During a getting-to-know-you dinner shortly after being named co-hosts of “Good Morning America” in 2009, George Stephanopoulos told Robin Roberts that he didn't really want to do the job. Nearly 13 years later, they're passed an improbable milestone without public notice. They're now the longest-serving pair of hosts ever on any ABC, CBS and NBC morning show. A handful of individuals have longer tenures — Katie...
CELEBRITIES
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
487
Followers
6K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy