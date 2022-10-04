AM Prep-Music

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
RINGO STARR HAS COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) - Ringo Starr is canceling several All-Starr Band concerts in Canada because he’s got COVID-19. A statement from his management says Starr is recovering at home and hopes to resume touring soon. Starr’s shows through this week will be rescheduled. He also called off last weekend’s shows in Michigan and Minnesota. This year’s All-Starr Band includes Edgar Winter, Toto’s Steve Lukather, Men at Work’s Colin Hay, and the Average White Band’s Hamish Stuart.

DAVE NAVARRO DEALS WITH LONG COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dave Navarro is sitting out the Jane’s Addiction tour with Smashing Pumpkins because he’s still dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms. Navarro writes on social media he came down with COVID last December and is still dealing with fatigue. Navarro says he is working on new Jane’s Addiction material while the band tours. He says he hopes to go to a show one night so he can see his own band for the first time.

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM'S TOUR ENDS EARLY BECAUSE OF HEALTH ISSUES

UNDATED (AP) - Lindsey Buckingham is cutting his European tour short because of unspecified health issues. Buckingham had a handful of UK dates left that had been rescheduled from earlier this year when Buckingham and members of his band tested positive for COVID-19. Buckingham suffered a heart attack in 2019. His next scheduled concert is Oct. 26 in Bristol, Tennessee.

DARREN HAYES HID WITHIN THE GROUNDLINGS

LOS ANGELES (AP) - When budding comedians were studying with The Groundlings comedy troupe in the 2010s with the hope of achieving fame, they had no idea there was already someone famous among them: Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes. After Savage Garden split, Hayes enrolled in The Groundlings School anonymously. He says some of his fellow students would marvel at how confident he was on stage, and he'd think, yeah, because he's done duets with Pavarotti and closed the Sydney Olympics. Hayes says once his new friends heard he could sing, they Googled him and realized they had grown up with his music. Hayes' new album, “Homosexual,” comes out Friday.

BONO PLANS BOOK TOUR

NEW YORK (AP) - Bono says he’s got “some stories to sing, and some songs to tell,” so he’s doing a book tour. He will promote his autobiography, “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” starting with New York on Nov. 2, the day after the book comes out. Bono says in a statement, “I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, Surrender, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

APPLE MUSIC OFFERS 100 MILLIONTH SONG

NEW YORK (AP) - You now have 100 million choices of what song to listen to on Apple Music. The company announced it hit that milestone sometime yesterday. When iTunes began in 2003, it offered 200,000 songs, and the original iPod held 1,000 songs. Showing how music has gone global, Apple says only 40% of the music it carries is in English. And if you think Apple Music is only about the new stuff, guess again. Apple says its top 1,000 songs make up 10% of the plays, indicating listeners tend to search for older music.

