AM Prep-Kickers

HUGE PUMPKIN SETS STATE MARK IN NEW YORK

CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — It's the really, really great pumpkin, after all! A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in western New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest such gourd. The big pumpkin was weighed in at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, New York. The Buffalo News reports Scott Andrusz's entry in the contest broke the previous national mark, 2,528 pounds. The old state record was 2,517. The prize-winning pumpkin will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through Oct. 16.

MOOSE FREED FROM FENCE IN CONNECTICUT

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (AP) — A moose in Connecticut has some rescuers to thank for getting it out of a literal tight spot. Environmental police were called about a moose stuck in a fence in Barkhamsted, a town northwest of Harford. When animal officials arrived, they found the moose was unable to wedge its belly and rear legs though the fence. Authorities cut off one part of the fence panel, letting the moose push through and go free.