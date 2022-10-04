AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: S.C. TO HEAR CASE ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND TERROR

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks. In the cases, relatives of people killed in terrorist attacks in France and Turkey have sued Google, Twitter and Facebook. The families say the social media sites help terrorists spread their message — and radicalize new recruits. The cases are seen as an important test of a federal law that generally exempts internet companies from being held to blame for material that users post online.

IN THE NEWS: ZELLE CITED FOR GROWING PROBLEMS

NEW YORK (AP) — It's a question many people with smartphones get asked: Do you have Zelle? If you do, you'll want to note what a lawmaker says about the peer-to-peer money transfer site. A report by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren says fraud and scams are occurring more often on the site. The report yesterday also says the large banks that partly own Zelle are slow about paying back customers who've been ripped off. For instance, less than half the money reported being sent on Zelle improperly was returned. Zelle launched in June 2017 and is now a popular way to send money to friends and family. How popular? The company that owns Zelle says nearly $500 billion in funds changed hands through the service last year alone.

ON THE WEB: APPLE MUSIC REACHES HUGE MILESTONE

CYBERSPACE (AP) — How many songs do you have on your computer, phone or tablet? You may have plenty, but nowhere near the number available on Apple Music. The site has now surpassed the 100 million-song mark. And the number is growing; Apple says every day, 20,000 singers and songwriters drop music on the site.

___

Online:

Apple site: https://www.apple.com

IN STORES: METROPOLITAN OPERA TO ADD TELECASTS TO STREAM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera is expanding its horizons well beyond the New York Metropolitan area. The opera has set up a new program to send live telecasts directly into homes as far away as Brazil and Italy. The Met has been beaming opera to movie theaters since 2006. But it's now offering live shows to homes nearly worldwide. The operas will be available in 171 countries and territories along with the 50 lands that already have movie-theater access. The cost: $10-$20 per performance.

___

Online

Metropolitan Opera House site: https://www.metopera.org/