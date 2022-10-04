AM Prep-Cyber Corner

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN THE NEWS: S.C. TO HEAR CASE ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND TERROR

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks. In the cases, relatives of people killed in terrorist attacks in France and Turkey have sued Google, Twitter and Facebook. The families say the social media sites help terrorists spread their message — and radicalize new recruits. The cases are seen as an important test of a federal law that generally exempts internet companies from being held to blame for material that users post online.

IN THE NEWS: ZELLE CITED FOR GROWING PROBLEMS

NEW YORK (AP) — It's a question many people with smartphones get asked: Do you have Zelle? If you do, you'll want to note what a lawmaker says about the peer-to-peer money transfer site. A report by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren says fraud and scams are occurring more often on the site. The report yesterday also says the large banks that partly own Zelle are slow about paying back customers who've been ripped off. For instance, less than half the money reported being sent on Zelle improperly was returned. Zelle launched in June 2017 and is now a popular way to send money to friends and family. How popular? The company that owns Zelle says nearly $500 billion in funds changed hands through the service last year alone.

ON THE WEB: APPLE MUSIC REACHES HUGE MILESTONE

CYBERSPACE (AP) — How many songs do you have on your computer, phone or tablet? You may have plenty, but nowhere near the number available on Apple Music. The site has now surpassed the 100 million-song mark. And the number is growing; Apple says every day, 20,000 singers and songwriters drop music on the site.

Online:

Apple site: https://www.apple.com

IN STORES: METROPOLITAN OPERA TO ADD TELECASTS TO STREAM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera is expanding its horizons well beyond the New York Metropolitan area. The opera has set up a new program to send live telecasts directly into homes as far away as Brazil and Italy. The Met has been beaming opera to movie theaters since 2006. But it's now offering live shows to homes nearly worldwide. The operas will be available in 171 countries and territories along with the 50 lands that already have movie-theater access. The cost: $10-$20 per performance.

Online

Metropolitan Opera House site: https://www.metopera.org/

AP News Summary at 12:25 a.m. EDT

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden’s warnings that the world is at risk of nuclear "Armageddon” were meant to convey that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. The president’s grim assessment sent ripples around the world on Friday and also appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. national security officials continue to say they have...
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts: Harris comments on addressing climate inequity misrepresented CLAIM: Vice President Kamala Harris said that Hurricane Ian relief will be distributed based on race, with communities of color receiving aid...
Prosecutors seek prison for rioter's attack on AP journalist

Federal prosecutors on Sunday recommended a prison sentence of approximately four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a stun gun against police officers during a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is scheduled to sentence Alan Byerly on Oct. 21 for his attack on AP photographer John Minchillo and police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington. Sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term ranging from 37 to 46 months. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of at least 46 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Byerly’s attorney has until Friday to submit a sentencing recommendation. The judge isn’t bound by any of the sentencing recommendations.
Iran protests keep pressure on Raisi as deaths reportedly rise

Protests against Iran’s leadership entered their fourth week with further reports on social media of violent crackdowns by police, with rights groups reporting the deaths of at least four people by security forces over the weekend. The civilians were killed in Kurdish cities in western Iran, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights. Several unverified photos and videos from the center of Sanandaj, the capital of western Kurdistan province, showed a young man bloodied and slumped behind the wheel of his car after having...
Trump stumps for Lombardo, Laxalt in Nevada tour stop ahead of midterm election

Former President Donald Trump’s “Save America” tour stopped Saturday in Northern Nevada’s Carson Valley to inspire voters for the Republican ticket in wildly close races for governor and U.S. Senate — and to perform a greatest hits of accusations, grievances and mockery of political opponents. Despite only two weeks’ notice, several thousand passionate...
Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan Could Get Out in Months, Ex-Official Says

WNBA Star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan may finally be released in the coming months, according to a former U.S. official working their case. Former New Mexico Governor and U.S. ambassador Bill Richardson took to CNN’s State of the Union to share that he was “cautiously optimistic” of the pair’s release by the end of the year. “I know (the families are) very emotional and this is a very emotional time,” Richardson said. “All I can say is that the Biden administration is working hard on it. So am I. We coordinate, but [do] not always agree on every tactical decision. But I’m not going to interfere in their process. I’m just giving you my assessment after two visits to Russia on behalf of American hostages.” Griner pleaded guilty in August to drug smuggling charges over a miniscule amount of pot she said she brought into the country accidentally. The appeal hearing for the two-time Olympic gold medalist is currently scheduled for Oct. 25.Read it at CNN
Pope slams treatment of migrants as 2 Italians become saints

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe's indifference toward migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean Sea as he elevated to sainthood an Italian bishop and Italian-born missionary whose work and life paths illustrated the difficulties faced by 19th Century Italian emigrants. Frances departed from prepared remarks to slam Europe's treatment of migrants as “disgusting, sinful and criminal.” He noted that people from outside the continent are often left to die during perilous sea crossings or pushed back to Libya, where...
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Thai police are investigating a report that a CNN crew inappropriately entered the day care center while reporting on the aftermath of the massacre in the building that left more than 20 preschoolers dead, authorities said Sunday. Danaichok Boonsom, head of the local township administration, told reporters that he had submitted his report alleging unauthorized entry onto the government property and that police were investigating. ...
Satanism, Fremasonry become election topics in religious Brazil

Brazil’s presidential race took a bizarre turn this week as leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro were targeted on social media by false claims of Satanism, Freemasonry — and even cannibalism. So great was the flood of disinformation, that Lula, 76, posted a five-point statement on Facebook saying that he had not, in fact, cut a deal with the devil nor had he spoken with Satan. He later participated in an event with Franciscan friars. Bolsonaro, meanwhile, attended on Saturday...
Today in History: October 9, Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize

Today in History Today is Sunday, Oct. 9, the 282nd day of 2022. There are 83 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On Oct. 9, 2009, President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.” ...
North Korea adds to barrage with 2 ballistic missiles

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles early Sunday, adding to one of its biggest two-week barrages under Kim Jong Un that has ratcheted up tension to levels not seen in years. The suspected ballistic missiles were detected shortly before 2 a.m. local time and flew toward waters east of its coast, Yonhap said, citing South Korea’s military. Japan’s coast guard earlier said at least the first missile appeared to have already landed. ...
For Europe, Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning can’t be dismissed

European leaders said Friday that President Joe Biden’s warning about “Armageddon” and Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons shows the seriousness of the threat from Moscow’s escalation in Ukraine. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters that Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats should be taken very seriously. “If nuclear weapons are used, then this is a whole new level,” she said. “And nobody can win a nuclear war. This is very clear. And I understand those messages have been given to Putin and the Kremlin that...
Some Ukrainians voice mixed reactions to Nobel prize winners

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A day after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize with fellow human rights campaigners from Belarus and Russia, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties praised the work of her fellow laureates but cautioned against lumping the three together in a Cold War-like narrative. “We don’t see — and we shouldn’t see — this prize … as a Soviet narrative about brotherhood nations,” said Oleksandra Matviychuk at a press conference on Saturday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. “This is a story...
Nobel Peace Prize jointly awarded to Belarus rights activist, Russian and Ukrainian groups

Human rights advocates in the former Soviet neighbors of Belarus, Ukraine and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to fight authoritarian regimes as Europe’s worst military confrontation since World War II is roiling the region. Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, Memorial of Russia and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties were awarded the 10 million Swedish kronor ($900,000) prize by the Oslo-based Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday. The committee...
