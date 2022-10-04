The Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) is proposing changes to the regulations that would adopt a standardized cannabinoid test method for use by all licensed laboratories. The primary change to the regulations would limit applicability of the standardized cannabinoid test method to the testing of dried flower, including pre-rolls. This change and additional modifications proposed by the Department are detailed in the Notice of Further Modifications to Proposed Text of Regulations.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO