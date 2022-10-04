Read full article on original website
Humboldt County Supes Unanimously Approve Reproductive Rights Resolution to Support CA Prop 1
Press release from the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors:. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to support California Proposition 1 and the right of all residents to access reproductive health care. The resolution was sponsored by 3rd District Supervisor Mike Wilson and was unanimously approved with all five supervisors voting to support Prop 1 and reproductive rights.
CDPH Releases Latest COVID Statistics
Press release from the California Department of Public Health:. Rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are highest among unvaccinated individuals and lowest among boosted individuals. This is true for all age groups. See additional data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Vaccinations. 81,777,386 total vaccines administered. 80.5% of...
DCC Proposes Standardizing Cannabinoid Test Method
The Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) is proposing changes to the regulations that would adopt a standardized cannabinoid test method for use by all licensed laboratories. The primary change to the regulations would limit applicability of the standardized cannabinoid test method to the testing of dried flower, including pre-rolls. This change and additional modifications proposed by the Department are detailed in the Notice of Further Modifications to Proposed Text of Regulations.
Help for Homeowners with Past Due Property Taxes Owed
Press release from the Humboldt County Treasurer and Tax Collector:. The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office encourages local homeowners who have fallen behind on their property tax payments during the COVID-19 pandemic to check their eligibility to apply for California Mortgage Relief Program funds. The California Mortgage Relief Program provides financial...
