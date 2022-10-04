Read full article on original website
Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta lets players have too much fun with its character creator
The Street Fighter 6 Character Creator turns out to be the highlight of many players’ Closed Beta experience. Developers let players into early builds of their games to test out the game’s integrity, weed out bugs and glitches, and assess if the game is actually fun to play. For Capcom, the developers of Street Fighter […] The post Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta lets players have too much fun with its character creator appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The league is really in trouble’: Kevin Durant vocal on Victor Wembanyama’s looming NBA arrival
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
NBA・
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal
Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: New Jordan Poole sighting since Draymond Green punching incident will make Warriors fans happy
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is business as usual despite the recent controversy he found himself in along with Draymond Green. Poole has been on the headlines in the past few days after his fight with Green went viral. The video leak of the said incident–showing how Dray “struck” Jordan–didn’t help matters and only made it worse, bringing unnecessary attention and spotlight to the Warriors.
Warriors star Draymond Green reveals status for opening night vs. LeBron James, Lakers amid self-imposed hiatus
Draymond Green has decided to step away from the Golden State Warriors as he tries to “heal” himself following his now highly-publicized fight with teammate Jordan Poole. Green revealed that he was in a “bad place” from a personal standpoint when the fight happened and that he now wants to take time away from the team as he deals with his personal issues.
‘Best baseball player I think anybody has ever seen’: Angels manager Phil Nevin drops fire take on Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani’s 2022 season was one of a kind. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way superstar had a Cy Young Award-caliber season while also being one of the best hitters in all of baseball. With a 2.33 ERA, a league-leading 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, a .875 OPS and 34 home runs, Ohtani’s stats are incomprehensible. […] The post ‘Best baseball player I think anybody has ever seen’: Angels manager Phil Nevin drops fire take on Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Brawling Brutes finally overcome Imperium at WWE Extreme Rules
When news broke that WWE was going to start off Extreme Rules with a “Good Old Fashioned Bonnybrook Match,” mostly due to the presence of barstools, barrels, and shillelaghs as far as the eye could see around the ring, the 15,000 and change fans assembled in the Wells Fargo Center had to have known they […] The post Brawling Brutes finally overcome Imperium at WWE Extreme Rules appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green facing harsh contract reality with Warriors amid Jordan Poole punching debacle
While punching Jordan Poole has landed Draymond Green in hot water, it likely won’t be a factor when it comes to deciding his future with the Golden State Warriors. A agent interviewed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report revealed as much, noting that money could be what breaks up Dray and the only NBA franchise he has known his entire career.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook reveals unexpected offseason outlook on ‘fixing’ his shot
If you watched Russell Westbrook last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, then you’re probably thinking that there’s something wrong with his shot. The fact that he shot just 29.8 percent from distance on 3.4 attempts per game could be seen as a testament to this fact. Well,...
Edge quits under coercion in WWE Extreme Rules match
When Edge gets into the ring with any opponents, regardless of age, experience, or pedigree, he’s going to give it all he has. After putting his career on hold for almost a decade, not by choice but by medical necessity, the man born Adam Copeland is embracing his second life in the WWE ring by […] The post Edge quits under coercion in WWE Extreme Rules match appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Karrion Kross peppers Drew McIntyre in controversial WWE win
What happens when a participant in a strap match refuses to put on the strap? Does the match just start without the stipulation being fulfilled? Or is it a case where the bell won’t ring until the rules are fulfilled? Well, the WWE Universe found out firsthand at Extreme Rules, as Karrion Kross, in a […] The post Karrion Kross peppers Drew McIntyre in controversial WWE win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green speaks truth on rumors Jordan Poole punch was contract-related
Rumors have swirled that Jordan Poole’s potential contract extension with the Golden State Warriors played a role in the Draymond Green-Poole altercation. But Green denied those accusations on Saturday, per Yahoo Sports on Twitter. “I don’t count other people’s pockets,” Green said. “That’s not something I would ever start...
