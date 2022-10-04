ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitethorn, CA

Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on October 15

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, October 15. Meet leader Paul Johnson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
ARCATA, CA
Bomb Threat at Mad River Community Hospital Saturday

On 10/8/2022 at about 11:57am, officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to Mad River Community Hospital on the report of a bomb threat. While responding to secure the hospital, which had been placed on a lockdown per their protocol, Arcata Communications was able to quickly identify the caller. The caller is known to the Arcata Police Department from previous contacts with them which have consisted of behavioral health assistance. Due to these prior contacts with Arcata Police Officers, it was quickly determined that there was no threat to the hospital or community.
ARCATA, CA
Willow: A Sweet but Anxious Girl Looking for an Owner to Call Her Own

This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Hi, I’m Willow! I’m a female Pit bull mix. I’m a sweet girl who will benefit from a home that I can settle in to and get lots of consistent love and attention. I do have separation anxiety, so I will need a family that understands that and will be patient with me.
EUREKA, CA
Warning Signs: An Opinion About the Stresses Nurses Are Under

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Humboldt Arts Council Features Work from Local Artist Joshua Golden During National Arts & Humanities Month

NAHM was launched by Americans for the Arts more than 30 years ago as National Arts Week in honor of the twentieth anniversary of the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities. In 1993, it was reestablished by Americans for the Arts and national arts partners as a month-long celebration, with goals of:
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Historic Eagle House Announces Grand Opening of Tavern 1888

The Historic Eagle House located at 139 2nd Street in Old Town Eureka, CA is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Tavern 1888. The press and public are invited to attend on Friday, October 14th from 5:30pm to 10pm. A ribbon cutting ceremony starts off the celebration at 5:30pm, followed by live music from Canary and the Vamp and DJ Marjo Lak in the grand theater ballroom.
EUREKA, CA
Man Arrested in Eureka After Allegation of Domestic Violence

Please note the incident occurred at the Shell Station on Myrtle–not the Chevron as inaccurately stated by our reporter. [Video by Ryan Hutson]. A little before 1 p.m., Eureka Police responded to the Shell station on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka for the report of a domestic violence incident. When...
EUREKA, CA
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 262: Jesse Eisenberg, dueling conduct reports, school lockdowns, shark bite, cannabis lawsuit, Cal Poly enrollment up, more

Documents obtained by Humboldt Last Week indicate Jesse Eisenberg is playing Sasquatch in Humboldt County, Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson says he hired an investigator to reinforce his sexual harassment denials, a social media threat alarmed yet another local high school, a local shark bite victim smiled and threw the ‘hang loose’ sign from his hospital bed, a class-action lawsuit was announced as local cannabis woes continue, gas prices are too damn high, enrollment is up at Cal Poly Humboldt for the first time since 2015, the Oscar-hopeful short film ‘Eureka’ focuses on an oppressed prostitute right before 1885’s Chinese expulsion, a landlord known for housing Eurekans in questionable conditions died, Alan Bongio took a demoted ‘Planning Commission position following offensive comments, a sparsely attend anti-abortion event gets mostly angry and laughing reactions on social media, a nearby export became the first Native American woman to go to space, event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
EPD Promoting National Pedestrian Safety Month with Safety Tips

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and Eureka Police Department will raise awareness about the safety of people walking throughout the month, emphasizing that “safe drivers, safe speeds and safe vehicles save lives.”. “Whether in a parking lot, crosswalk, or sidewalk, we are all pedestrians at one point,” Eureka...
EUREKA, CA
All County Offices Closed for Employee Training Monday

All County of Humboldt Offices will be closed to the public on Monday, Oct. 10 for All Hands Training Day. Normal office hours will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 11. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Someone, in Humboldt County, should be trained...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Women’s Day of Action Rally: Noon at the Courthouse in Eureka Today

Join us on Saturday, October 8th at noon at Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka for a national day of action to help us send the message:. Women all around the country are uniting for a fall of reckoning. We will not sit back and accept the attacks on our families, future, and our freedom.
EUREKA, CA
A Structure Is on Fire on Sherwood Road North of Willits

A woodframe building is on fire in the 25700 block of Sherwood Road northwest of Willits, according to emergency personnel on scene speaking to dispatch over the radio. They note that powerlines are down. Sherwood Road will be shut down at mile marker 2.73 near Lupine Drive, the Incident Commander...
WILLITS, CA
Arcata Needs Musicians for the 21st Annual Holiday Craft Market

The City of Arcata Recreation Division is looking for volunteer musicians to play at the 21st annual Holiday Craft Market. The Arcata Holiday Craft Market is back! During this two-day event, artists, crafters, and musicians come together to share their talents with the community to help raise funds for Arcata Recreation Division’s Youth Development Scholarship Fund, which supports youth in the community by subsidizing fees for recreation programs.
ARCATA, CA
Humboldt County Supes Unanimously Approve Reproductive Rights Resolution to Support CA Prop 1

Press release from the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors:. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to support California Proposition 1 and the right of all residents to access reproductive health care. The resolution was sponsored by 3rd District Supervisor Mike Wilson and was unanimously approved with all five supervisors voting to support Prop 1 and reproductive rights.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Error Discovered in Humboldt County Voter Information Guide

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Elections:. The Humboldt County Office of Elections has discovered an error in the Impartial Analysis by County Counsel for Measure Q in the Humboldt County Voter Information Guide for the Statewide General Election. The impartial analysis printed in the sample ballot states,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Get Ready to Vote November 8

Press release from the County of Humboldt Office of Elections:. The Humboldt County Office of Elections encourages Humboldt County voters to get prepared for the upcoming General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters may vote safely at home and return vote-by-mail ballots in the following ways:. Mail it on or...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

