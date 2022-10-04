Read full article on original website
Alejandro González Iñárritu has bemoaned modern cinema’s prioritization of style over substance. Taking to the stage in London for a wide-ranging discussion about his career, the two-time best director Oscar winner said: “I don’t care about the quality of things. When I see young filmmakers, I’m very connected to the way they express themselves. Nowadays, a lot of things look beautiful but there’s a lack of soul.”
Few movie stars have ascended to Hollywood’s highest heights as fast as Jennifer Lawrence did. After earning an Oscar nomination for her first major film role in “Winter’s Bone,” Lawrence was cast in two of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, playing Mystique in “X-Men: First Class” and Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games.” The latter role turned her into a bona fide superstar and she quickly followed that by winning an Oscar for her performance in David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook.” From that point on, she was one of Hollywood’s most coveted (and highly compensated) actresses. But according to Lawrence, the...
NEW YORK (AP) — David O. Russell's star-studded 1930s mystery “Amsterdam" flopped and the children's book adaptation “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” debuted softly, allowing the horror thriller “Smile” to repeat atop the box office in U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. Neither...
