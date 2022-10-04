Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer Urges Vote Ryan Instead of Bongio for Humboldt County Service District Board Member
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
krcrtv.com
Eureka City Manager reacts to school board opposing one-way project
EUREKA, Calif. — On Thursday's night Eureka City Schools board meeting, Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery provided trustees with a presentation on one-way project options near Washington Elementary School. Trustees questioned the safety of the plan for students and proceeded to oppose the project as a whole. "They've made...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Supes Unanimously Approve Reproductive Rights Resolution to Support CA Prop 1
Press release from the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors:. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to support California Proposition 1 and the right of all residents to access reproductive health care. The resolution was sponsored by 3rd District Supervisor Mike Wilson and was unanimously approved with all five supervisors voting to support Prop 1 and reproductive rights.
kymkemp.com
All County Offices Closed for Employee Training Monday
All County of Humboldt Offices will be closed to the public on Monday, Oct. 10 for All Hands Training Day. Normal office hours will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 11. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Someone, in Humboldt County, should be trained...
kymkemp.com
Get Ready to Vote November 8
Press release from the County of Humboldt Office of Elections:. The Humboldt County Office of Elections encourages Humboldt County voters to get prepared for the upcoming General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters may vote safely at home and return vote-by-mail ballots in the following ways:. Mail it on or...
kymkemp.com
Warning Signs: An Opinion About the Stresses Nurses Are Under
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Cannabis Abatement Program “Unconstitutional,” Says the Institute for Justice Which Today Filed a Federal Class Action Lawsuit
Video posted this morning by the Institute for Justice which features three local abatement cases previously covered by Redheaded Blackbelt. This morning, The Institute for Justice (IJ) in partnership with abated local landowners (featured earlier in articles on Redheaded Blackbelt) filed a class-action lawsuit against Humboldt County. The nationally acclaimed, non profit, human rights law firm filed the suit on behalf of all 1219 Humboldt County cannabis abatement recipients, which they claim have been the victim of “The County’s code enforcement policy [that] is designed to squeeze every dollar it can from legalized marijuana, often at the expense of innocent people.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Farewell, Humboldt
It is with some sadness I share that I’ve left Humboldt. After 43 years in the area, I moved to SoCal to serve as Grow Manager for Glass House Farms. I’ll be working on exciting collaborations in the area of genetics and am excited to farm at scale.
kymkemp.com
Women’s Day of Action Rally: Noon at the Courthouse in Eureka Today
Join us on Saturday, October 8th at noon at Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka for a national day of action to help us send the message:. Women all around the country are uniting for a fall of reckoning. We will not sit back and accept the attacks on our families, future, and our freedom.
kymkemp.com
Heads Up Motorists: Caltrans Announces Upcoming Roadwork Throughout District 1
U.S. 101 (8.3/8.6) – Bridge work on the Hunter and Panther bridges will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate 10-minute delays. LC#C101KB. U.S. 101 (21.2/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control...
kymkemp.com
EPD Promoting National Pedestrian Safety Month with Safety Tips
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and Eureka Police Department will raise awareness about the safety of people walking throughout the month, emphasizing that “safe drivers, safe speeds and safe vehicles save lives.”. “Whether in a parking lot, crosswalk, or sidewalk, we are all pedestrians at one point,” Eureka...
Mountain Democrat
California Outdoors Q&A
Q: Is CDFW doing anything to improve genetic diversity of planted steelhead?. A: Yes. CDFW follows recommendations from the Hatchery Science Review Group, requirements in Biological Opinions and works with partner fisheries management agencies to develop Hatchery Genetic Management Plans, which are specific to each hatchery program, prioritize hatchery practices that ensure genetic diversity of the steelhead run is maintained or improved when possible. Under the HGMPs, CDFW has a target number of natural origin steelhead incorporated into the hatchery broodstock which ensures there is no genetic drift between hatchery and natural origin fish. These efforts coincide with assessing the run of steelhead to predict peak run timing. CDFW is making every effort to maintain genetic diversity and to keep the steelhead run sustainable for generations to come.
Courthouse News Service
Humboldt County sued over marijuana grow dragnet
(CN) — Landowners in Humboldt County claim the county imposes harsh fines and offers no opportunity to answer its trumped up marijuana growing charges. According to the class action filed Wednesday in federal court, Humboldt County fines landowners hundreds of thousands of dollars — and in the case of one couple, over $1 million — for allegedly cultivating marijuana without a permit and is doing so without an investigation or the opportunity for landowners to defend themselves.
kymkemp.com
Bomb Threat at Mad River Community Hospital Saturday
On 10/8/2022 at about 11:57am, officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to Mad River Community Hospital on the report of a bomb threat. While responding to secure the hospital, which had been placed on a lockdown per their protocol, Arcata Communications was able to quickly identify the caller. The caller is known to the Arcata Police Department from previous contacts with them which have consisted of behavioral health assistance. Due to these prior contacts with Arcata Police Officers, it was quickly determined that there was no threat to the hospital or community.
North Coast Journal
The Tuluwat Island Massacre in its Time
Archeologists have determined that Wiyot people occupied Indian Island for at least 1,000 years — possibly much longer — including the village of Tuluwat, one of the several locations where the tribe held annual World Renewal ceremonies. During one of these ceremonies, the night of Feb. 26, 1860, Tuluwat was one of about a dozen Wiyot sites attacked simultaneously in coordinated raids. Several hundred Native people (it's hard to obtain an accurate count), mostly women and children, were killed while the men were away replenishing their food supplies. They were massacred by white settlers who had settled in the area since 1850 as part of the California Gold Rush. There were few survivors. Contemporary accounts in local media, and by the man who bought the island, show wildly different views ranging from incitement to horror.
kymkemp.com
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on October 15
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, October 15. Meet leader Paul Johnson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It’s Gonna Look Like a Ghost Town’: Garberville Business Owners Sound the Alarm as Weed Industry Tanks
Garberville business owners appeared before the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to “sound the alarm” over a precipitous decline in revenues, a drop they attributed to existential struggles in the region’s renowned cannabis industry. “I personally have seen a 40 percent drop in sales year-to-date,”...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata High on ‘Modified Lockdown’ This Afternoon, After Discovery of Threats Posted to Instagram
Arcata High School is on “modified lockdown” this afternoon, after administrators discovered a threatening message posted to Instagram. There is a strong police presence at the school, administrators say, and the incident is being investigated. The following message was just sent to parents with children on the Arcata...
Surfer in Humboldt County kicked at shark’s head, survives attack
ARCATA, Calif. (AP) — A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg. Jared Trainor was unclear whether a seal or shark had knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. […]
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Arts Council Features Work from Local Artist Joshua Golden During National Arts & Humanities Month
NAHM was launched by Americans for the Arts more than 30 years ago as National Arts Week in honor of the twentieth anniversary of the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities. In 1993, it was reestablished by Americans for the Arts and national arts partners as a month-long celebration, with goals of:
