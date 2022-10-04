Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Women’s Day of Action Rally: Noon at the Courthouse in Eureka Today
Join us on Saturday, October 8th at noon at Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka for a national day of action to help us send the message:. Women all around the country are uniting for a fall of reckoning. We will not sit back and accept the attacks on our families, future, and our freedom.
kymkemp.com
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on October 15
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, October 15. Meet leader Paul Johnson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Needs Musicians for the 21st Annual Holiday Craft Market
The City of Arcata Recreation Division is looking for volunteer musicians to play at the 21st annual Holiday Craft Market. The Arcata Holiday Craft Market is back! During this two-day event, artists, crafters, and musicians come together to share their talents with the community to help raise funds for Arcata Recreation Division’s Youth Development Scholarship Fund, which supports youth in the community by subsidizing fees for recreation programs.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Arts Council Features Work from Local Artist Joshua Golden During National Arts & Humanities Month
NAHM was launched by Americans for the Arts more than 30 years ago as National Arts Week in honor of the twentieth anniversary of the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities. In 1993, it was reestablished by Americans for the Arts and national arts partners as a month-long celebration, with goals of:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Historic Eagle House Announces Grand Opening of Tavern 1888
The Historic Eagle House located at 139 2nd Street in Old Town Eureka, CA is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Tavern 1888. The press and public are invited to attend on Friday, October 14th from 5:30pm to 10pm. A ribbon cutting ceremony starts off the celebration at 5:30pm, followed by live music from Canary and the Vamp and DJ Marjo Lak in the grand theater ballroom.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 262: Jesse Eisenberg, dueling conduct reports, school lockdowns, shark bite, cannabis lawsuit, Cal Poly enrollment up, more
Documents obtained by Humboldt Last Week indicate Jesse Eisenberg is playing Sasquatch in Humboldt County, Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson says he hired an investigator to reinforce his sexual harassment denials, a social media threat alarmed yet another local high school, a local shark bite victim smiled and threw the ‘hang loose’ sign from his hospital bed, a class-action lawsuit was announced as local cannabis woes continue, gas prices are too damn high, enrollment is up at Cal Poly Humboldt for the first time since 2015, the Oscar-hopeful short film ‘Eureka’ focuses on an oppressed prostitute right before 1885’s Chinese expulsion, a landlord known for housing Eurekans in questionable conditions died, Alan Bongio took a demoted ‘Planning Commission position following offensive comments, a sparsely attend anti-abortion event gets mostly angry and laughing reactions on social media, a nearby export became the first Native American woman to go to space, event suggestions, and more.
kymkemp.com
Bomb Threat at Mad River Community Hospital Saturday
On 10/8/2022 at about 11:57am, officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to Mad River Community Hospital on the report of a bomb threat. While responding to secure the hospital, which had been placed on a lockdown per their protocol, Arcata Communications was able to quickly identify the caller. The caller is known to the Arcata Police Department from previous contacts with them which have consisted of behavioral health assistance. Due to these prior contacts with Arcata Police Officers, it was quickly determined that there was no threat to the hospital or community.
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer Urges Vote Ryan Instead of Bongio for Humboldt County Service District Board Member
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Warning Signs: An Opinion About the Stresses Nurses Are Under
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Garberville CHP Serving Up Coffee and Goodwill at the Farmers Market on October 7th
On October 7th, officers from the California Highway Patrol Garberville office and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships. All community members are invited to attend. The event begins at 11:00 am on October 7th at the Farmers...
kymkemp.com
All County Offices Closed for Employee Training Monday
All County of Humboldt Offices will be closed to the public on Monday, Oct. 10 for All Hands Training Day. Normal office hours will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 11. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Someone, in Humboldt County, should be trained...
kymkemp.com
EPD Promoting National Pedestrian Safety Month with Safety Tips
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and Eureka Police Department will raise awareness about the safety of people walking throughout the month, emphasizing that “safe drivers, safe speeds and safe vehicles save lives.”. “Whether in a parking lot, crosswalk, or sidewalk, we are all pedestrians at one point,” Eureka...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Supes Unanimously Approve Reproductive Rights Resolution to Support CA Prop 1
Press release from the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors:. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to support California Proposition 1 and the right of all residents to access reproductive health care. The resolution was sponsored by 3rd District Supervisor Mike Wilson and was unanimously approved with all five supervisors voting to support Prop 1 and reproductive rights.
kymkemp.com
Heads Up Motorists: Caltrans Announces Upcoming Roadwork Throughout District 1
U.S. 101 (8.3/8.6) – Bridge work on the Hunter and Panther bridges will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate 10-minute delays. LC#C101KB. U.S. 101 (21.2/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control...
kymkemp.com
Willow: A Sweet but Anxious Girl Looking for an Owner to Call Her Own
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Hi, I’m Willow! I’m a female Pit bull mix. I’m a sweet girl who will benefit from a home that I can settle in to and get lots of consistent love and attention. I do have separation anxiety, so I will need a family that understands that and will be patient with me.
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested in Eureka After Allegation of Domestic Violence
Please note the incident occurred at the Shell Station on Myrtle–not the Chevron as inaccurately stated by our reporter. [Video by Ryan Hutson]. A little before 1 p.m., Eureka Police responded to the Shell station on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka for the report of a domestic violence incident. When...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested for Firing Paint Balls at Hoopa Tribal Officers and Their Vehicle
On October 2, 2022, Officers responded to Marshall Lane to back up Humboldt County Deputies on a report of an Assault w/a Deadly Weapon. Officers were advised that a Mr. Ki Ai Lincoln had threatened to assault another individual. Officers arrived to Mr. Lincoln’s residence where they attempted to make...
kymkemp.com
Get Ready to Vote November 8
Press release from the County of Humboldt Office of Elections:. The Humboldt County Office of Elections encourages Humboldt County voters to get prepared for the upcoming General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters may vote safely at home and return vote-by-mail ballots in the following ways:. Mail it on or...
kymkemp.com
Help for Homeowners with Past Due Property Taxes Owed
Press release from the Humboldt County Treasurer and Tax Collector:. The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office encourages local homeowners who have fallen behind on their property tax payments during the COVID-19 pandemic to check their eligibility to apply for California Mortgage Relief Program funds. The California Mortgage Relief Program provides financial...
Comments / 0