cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
Bay Journal
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab
In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
Ridership on Amtrak’s Roanoke / Virginia Routes Hits Record Level Again
The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have reported that ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported trains in Virginia saw record ridership in August, topping the previous record set in July. For the month of August, 119,280 passengers traveled on all four state-supported routes which is an increase of 8.2 percent over the 110,256 that traveled […]
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
WSET
Folks give Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale another go
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend was supposed to be the semi-annual Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale that stretches from Lynchburg to Danville, but Hurricane Ian put a damper on those plans. Some folks, like John Toller, were able to get just one day of selling in before the...
ffxnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
Where to see the most beautiful leaves in Virginia, according to the Department of Forestry
As fall begins, the Virginia Department of Forestry has collected information on the places throughout the commonwealth expected to deliver the most brilliant fall colors this season, and driving routes to see them all.
Augusta Free Press
‘No other project like it exists in the United States:’ Energy lab coming to Southwest Virginia
Southwest Virginia will be testing ground for the first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed. The Energy DELTA Lab will develop a site in Wise County near the Town of Pound where land will be laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation. According to a press release, additional testbed sites are possible...
majorleaguefishing.com
James River Set to Host Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Tournament
RICHMOND, Va. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Northeast, Shenandoah, Buckeye and North Carolina divisions will finish out their 2022 season in Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 20-22, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Presented by T-H Marine at the James River. Hosted by Richmond...
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
visitshenandoahcounty.com
7 Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures in Virginia’s Shenandoah County
Tucked away between the Blue Ridge and the Allegheny Mountains in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, it’s hard to believe Shenandoah County is just 90 minutes from the bustling metropolis of Washington, DC. Nearly a quarter of the county is blanketed by the vast George Washington National Forest and much of the rest is peppered with lush farm pastures, picturesque towns, and Civil War battlefields.
gettysburgmuseumofhistory.com
Original Civil War Union NCO/Enlisted Eagle Sword Belt Plate Recovered At Stafford County Certified By The Gettysburg Museum Of History
Original Civil War Union NCO/Enlisted Eagle Sword Belt Plate Recovered In Stafford County, Virginia. Certified By The Gettysburg Museum Of History. These plates were adopted in 1851 and were the standard sword belt plate. this rectangular plates were cast with the “arms of the U.S.” eagle with spread wings bearing a U.S. shield on its chest, clutching arrows and olive branch, and holding a ribbon reading, “E Pluribus Unum in its beak. Underneath is a wreath in silver (missing in this example) and overhead is a band of stars with a cloud behind and rays of the sun above. The wreaths and stars were often given a thin silver wash that seldom survives and many collectors assume these are issue enlisted men’s plates, which are in fact those with the less detailed die work and inexpensive, but resilient, nickel silver applied wreaths. Officers purchased their own equipment, almost always through private military goods dealers, and the quality varied. In this case, the plate shows a very nice stippled background as well as excellent detail to the eagle motif. Recovered in Stafford County (Near The Fredericksburg Battlefield in, Virginia. Very good combat used condition. Sword plate buckles this nice are very difficult to find and only come from old collections. 100% guaranteed to be authentic Gettysburg Museum certified, museum COA provided. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. Scarce! A very nice Sword belt plate, historic location . DO NOT MISS THIS!
NBC Washington
‘It Really Hurts': Electrical Fire Destroys Decades-Old Auto Shop in Northern Virginia
A family business in Woodbridge, Virginia, was destroyed in a fire, and now the community is trying to help them rebuild. Penny's Used Auto Parts has been operating on Minnieville Road for nearly 70 years. Richard "Penny" Archie took over the shop from his father in the mid 1970s. The...
Invasive pest affecting Richmond-area crape myrtles
The white specks that can be found on some of the flowering trees are insects called bark scale. Peggy Singlemann, a horticulture consultant and the founder of RVA Gardeners, said bark scale feed on the sap out of the trees. This eventually weakens the trees and shortens their longevity.
cbs19news
Virginia escapes national gas price increase
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The national gas price average is on the rise, but Virginia might be in the clear. Experts say states on the West Coast are seeing rises pushing them over $6 dollars a gallon, but Virginia will not see these effects. In fact, Virginia and Charlottesville are down four cents within the past week.
Family discovery adds new twist in mysterious disappearance of Virginia woman
A recent discovery made by the family of a missing woman from the Eastern Shore has them calling for more eyes on the case.
13newsnow.com
Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will represent Donovon Lynch's family
Lynch was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer during a violent night at the Oceanfront. His family is trying to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.
Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia
Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.
She was given a 3% chance of survival. How a Virginia mother recovered from terrible burns
Just over a year after Charlottesville resident Charlie Xavier was left with burns on 85% of her body, the mother of two is back home, continuing the road to recovery.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Port Authority sells three cranes, saves cost of removal
The Virginia Port Authority successfully sold three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts. Fully operable, the cranes had been used to load and unload container ships at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal where port traffic slowed, and the terminal was closed because of the pandemic. When container operations were...
