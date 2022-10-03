ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marbury, MD

cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Folks give Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale another go

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend was supposed to be the semi-annual Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale that stretches from Lynchburg to Danville, but Hurricane Ian put a damper on those plans. Some folks, like John Toller, were able to get just one day of selling in before the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Bass Fishing#Sport Fishing#Fishing Tournament
majorleaguefishing.com

James River Set to Host Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Northeast, Shenandoah, Buckeye and North Carolina divisions will finish out their 2022 season in Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 20-22, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Presented by T-H Marine at the James River. Hosted by Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
visitshenandoahcounty.com

7 Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures in Virginia’s Shenandoah County

Tucked away between the Blue Ridge and the Allegheny Mountains in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, it’s hard to believe Shenandoah County is just 90 minutes from the bustling metropolis of Washington, DC. Nearly a quarter of the county is blanketed by the vast George Washington National Forest and much of the rest is peppered with lush farm pastures, picturesque towns, and Civil War battlefields.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
gettysburgmuseumofhistory.com

Original Civil War Union NCO/Enlisted Eagle Sword Belt Plate Recovered At Stafford County Certified By The Gettysburg Museum Of History

Original Civil War Union NCO/Enlisted Eagle Sword Belt Plate Recovered In Stafford County, Virginia. Certified By The Gettysburg Museum Of History. These plates were adopted in 1851 and were the standard sword belt plate. this rectangular plates were cast with the “arms of the U.S.” eagle with spread wings bearing a U.S. shield on its chest, clutching arrows and olive branch, and holding a ribbon reading, “E Pluribus Unum in its beak. Underneath is a wreath in silver (missing in this example) and overhead is a band of stars with a cloud behind and rays of the sun above. The wreaths and stars were often given a thin silver wash that seldom survives and many collectors assume these are issue enlisted men’s plates, which are in fact those with the less detailed die work and inexpensive, but resilient, nickel silver applied wreaths. Officers purchased their own equipment, almost always through private military goods dealers, and the quality varied. In this case, the plate shows a very nice stippled background as well as excellent detail to the eagle motif. Recovered in Stafford County (Near The Fredericksburg Battlefield in, Virginia. Very good combat used condition. Sword plate buckles this nice are very difficult to find and only come from old collections. 100% guaranteed to be authentic Gettysburg Museum certified, museum COA provided. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. Scarce! A very nice Sword belt plate, historic location . DO NOT MISS THIS!
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Virginia escapes national gas price increase

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The national gas price average is on the rise, but Virginia might be in the clear. Experts say states on the West Coast are seeing rises pushing them over $6 dollars a gallon, but Virginia will not see these effects. In fact, Virginia and Charlottesville are down four cents within the past week.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Port Authority sells three cranes, saves cost of removal

The Virginia Port Authority successfully sold three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts. Fully operable, the cranes had been used to load and unload container ships at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal where port traffic slowed, and the terminal was closed because of the pandemic. When container operations were...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

