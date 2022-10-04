STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's soccer team (2-5-1) welcomes BIG EAST foe Providence (3-2-4) Wednesday night at Morrone Stadium. UConn is coming into Wednesday's match having lost their last two BIG EAST games. They currently have a conference record of 0-2-1. The Huskies are led offensively by Frantz Pierrot and Mateo Leveque as the two have combined for 20 of UConn's 40 shots on goal this season. Leveque ranks at the top of the conference in assists this season with four. Transfer Søren Ilsøe has been a steady presence in the center of the park for the Huskies all season logging the most minutes on the team with 685. He has two goals and an assist on the 2022 campaign.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO