Hampden, MA

University of Connecticut

Nelson Continues Top Two Streak At UConn Invitational

HAMPDEN, Mass. – UConn grad student Jared Nelson continued his outstanding start to the 2022-23 season with his third consecutive Top Two finish, capturing the runner-up spot at the 2022 UConn Invitational at GreatHorse. Nelson (Rutland, Vt.) fired a 2-under par 70 during Tuesday's final round of the tourney...
HAMPDEN, MA
University of Connecticut

Huskies win in thrilling fashion over Providence, 3-2

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's soccer team beat the Providence Friars 3-2 on a rainy night in Storrs. Connecticut native Scott Testori scored the game winner in the final minute of the game. The first 20 minutes of the game were played in the midfield as both teams...
PROVIDENCE, RI
University of Connecticut

University of Connecticut and The Brandr Group Launch Group Licensing for Student-Athletes

Storrs, CT – University of Connecticut (UConn) Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing agreement for the university's student-athletes covering all the Huskies' 21 sports. Through this partnership, UConn now affords its student-athletes the opportunity to combine their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) with official trademarks and logos.
NEW LONDON, CT
University of Connecticut

Providence (3-3-4, 1-1-2)-VS-UConn (3-5-1, 1-2-1)

GOAL by UConn Conway, Eli Assist by Griese, Kai and Leveque, Mateo. GOAL by UConn Testori, Scott Assist by Reid, Jayden. Clock Friars Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score UConn Score Play. 00:00 Stone, Michael at goalie for UConn. 00:00 Burns, Lukas at goalie for Providence. 00:52 Shot...
PROVIDENCE, RI
University of Connecticut

MSOC set for matchup with Providence at Morrone Stadium

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's soccer team (2-5-1) welcomes BIG EAST foe Providence (3-2-4) Wednesday night at Morrone Stadium. UConn is coming into Wednesday's match having lost their last two BIG EAST games. They currently have a conference record of 0-2-1. The Huskies are led offensively by Frantz Pierrot and Mateo Leveque as the two have combined for 20 of UConn's 40 shots on goal this season. Leveque ranks at the top of the conference in assists this season with four. Transfer Søren Ilsøe has been a steady presence in the center of the park for the Huskies all season logging the most minutes on the team with 685. He has two goals and an assist on the 2022 campaign.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thereminder.com

Single mom fueling a tribe of go-getters, one power bite at a time

WESTERN MASS. – Tribe Power Bites LLC began as a healthy on-the-go snack alternative for owner/founder Kim Prada, a single mom who bought a mixer and started experimenting with recipes. Two years later, she has turned it into a full-fledged business and movement to bring people together. “I didn’t...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Chinese Food In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants In Worcester

Worcester, MA, is known for its diverse culinary scene, and it’s no surprise that it has a wealth of Chinese restaurant options. But don’t just settle for the first place you see. Chinese food in Worcester MA is abundant in the dozens of delicious, unique Chinese spots with unique characteristics that make each one better than the last.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Two longtime employees at Manor take over as Fotiadis family steps back from operations

WEST BOYLSTON — After 25 years as owners of The Manor, and later The Draught House Bar & Grill, the Fotiadis family is passing the operation of the business to two chefs who have worked for the family for several years. Savvas Fotiadis, who owned and operated the banquet facility and restaurant with his sister Katerina Fotiadis-Rajotte and...
WORCESTER, MA

