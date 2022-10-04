Read full article on original website
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
University of Connecticut
Nelson Continues Top Two Streak At UConn Invitational
HAMPDEN, Mass. – UConn grad student Jared Nelson continued his outstanding start to the 2022-23 season with his third consecutive Top Two finish, capturing the runner-up spot at the 2022 UConn Invitational at GreatHorse. Nelson (Rutland, Vt.) fired a 2-under par 70 during Tuesday's final round of the tourney...
University of Connecticut
Huskies win in thrilling fashion over Providence, 3-2
STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's soccer team beat the Providence Friars 3-2 on a rainy night in Storrs. Connecticut native Scott Testori scored the game winner in the final minute of the game. The first 20 minutes of the game were played in the midfield as both teams...
Football Notebook: Springfield Central not taking WMass schedule lightly, Wahconah’s field gets Wu-Tang makeover & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 1 Springfield Central had one of the most difficult non-league schedules in New England to start the fall, playing Central Catholic, Boston College High School and nationally ranked St. John’s College Prep (DC).
University of Connecticut
University of Connecticut and The Brandr Group Launch Group Licensing for Student-Athletes
Storrs, CT – University of Connecticut (UConn) Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing agreement for the university's student-athletes covering all the Huskies' 21 sports. Through this partnership, UConn now affords its student-athletes the opportunity to combine their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) with official trademarks and logos.
University of Connecticut
Providence (3-3-4, 1-1-2)-VS-UConn (3-5-1, 1-2-1)
GOAL by UConn Conway, Eli Assist by Griese, Kai and Leveque, Mateo. GOAL by UConn Testori, Scott Assist by Reid, Jayden. Clock Friars Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score UConn Score Play. 00:00 Stone, Michael at goalie for UConn. 00:00 Burns, Lukas at goalie for Providence. 00:52 Shot...
University of Connecticut
MSOC set for matchup with Providence at Morrone Stadium
STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's soccer team (2-5-1) welcomes BIG EAST foe Providence (3-2-4) Wednesday night at Morrone Stadium. UConn is coming into Wednesday's match having lost their last two BIG EAST games. They currently have a conference record of 0-2-1. The Huskies are led offensively by Frantz Pierrot and Mateo Leveque as the two have combined for 20 of UConn's 40 shots on goal this season. Leveque ranks at the top of the conference in assists this season with four. Transfer Søren Ilsøe has been a steady presence in the center of the park for the Huskies all season logging the most minutes on the team with 685. He has two goals and an assist on the 2022 campaign.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won in Worcester
A $100,000 prize sold in Worcester was the largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Tuesday. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at Gateway Food Shops in Worcester. A $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket was sold in Amesbury...
WCVB
Ex-Massachusetts State Trooper arraigned in crash that killed motorcyclist on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON — A former Massachusetts state trooper is now facing drunken driving charges in a 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist. Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. Carr is accused of driving while drunk during the early...
thereminder.com
Single mom fueling a tribe of go-getters, one power bite at a time
WESTERN MASS. – Tribe Power Bites LLC began as a healthy on-the-go snack alternative for owner/founder Kim Prada, a single mom who bought a mixer and started experimenting with recipes. Two years later, she has turned it into a full-fledged business and movement to bring people together. “I didn’t...
Former Mass. State Trooper Kristopher Carr arraigned on drunken driving charges for 2021 crash
A former Massachusetts State Trooper was arraigned in court on Oct. 4 for charges relating to an alleged drunken driving crash in 2021 that left a motorcyclist dead. Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson was arraigned on motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence and recklessness in Suffolk Superior Court. Officials...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Chinese Food In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants In Worcester
Worcester, MA, is known for its diverse culinary scene, and it’s no surprise that it has a wealth of Chinese restaurant options. But don’t just settle for the first place you see. Chinese food in Worcester MA is abundant in the dozens of delicious, unique Chinese spots with unique characteristics that make each one better than the last.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts offers gender-neutral marker on driver's licenses, but some worry about discrimination
Genny Beemyn was speeding in Hadley, Massachusetts, when they noticed a cop car pulling them over. Beemyn is nonbinary and had changed the gender marker on their driver’s license to an X, so they were initially nervous about the interaction. “The officer…misgendered me, which was unfortunate, but that typically...
newstalknewengland.com
Nia Dinzey Of Springfield, Massachusetts Was Sentenced To 86 Months For Distribution Of Heroin and Cocaine
Nia Dinzey, a/k/a “Nia Moore-Bush,” 32, of Springfield, Massachusetts woman was sentenced on Monday by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 86 months in prison and four years of supervised release. On July 13, 2022, Dinzey pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute...
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall Destination
Massachusetts is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. But, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Massachusetts' only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Berkshires, keep reading to learn more.
whdh.com
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
The Big E 2023: Here’s when the fair returns to Massachusetts
More than 1.6 million people attended The Big E between Sept. 17 - Oct. 2. However, some might be already looking forward to next year. The Big E returns to West Springfield Sept. 15, 2023. It’ll last for 17 days, ending on Oct. 1, 2023. The Big E saw...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
Update! Shooting In Pittsfield On Parker Street Monday Afternoon(VIDEO)
(This story has been updated as of Tuesday morning. Scroll to the bottom for the updated information.) What a crazy city we live in, Pittsfield residents. Imagine this happening to you. My co-worker leaves work on a Monday afternoon, turns onto Parker Street where she lives, and happens upon a shooting in progress.
Two longtime employees at Manor take over as Fotiadis family steps back from operations
WEST BOYLSTON — After 25 years as owners of The Manor, and later The Draught House Bar & Grill, the Fotiadis family is passing the operation of the business to two chefs who have worked for the family for several years. Savvas Fotiadis, who owned and operated the banquet facility and restaurant with his sister Katerina Fotiadis-Rajotte and...
Driver dies in Springfield car accident
A man died after crashing into a tree on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield early Saturday morning.
