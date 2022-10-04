Have you ever dreamed of a good transcription tool that would accurately understand what you say and write it down? Not like the automatic YouTube translation tools… I mean, they are good but far from perfect. Just try it out and turn the feature on for the video, and you’ll see what I’m talking about. Luckily, OpenAI just released and open-sourced a pretty powerful AI model just for that: Whisper. It understands stuff I can’t even comprehend, not being a native English speaker (listen in the video) and it works for language translation too! Learn more in the video below...

