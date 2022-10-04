Read full article on original website
A Shapeshifter Under the Hoodie: The Face of Modern Cybercrime
"And then it happened... a door opened to a world... rushing through the phone line like heroin through an addict's veins, an electronic pulse is sent out, a refuge from the day-to-day incompetencies is sought... a board is found. ‘This is it... this is where I belong…’"
The Real Culprit Behind Web3’s Usability Problem
The number of investors in the crypto market over the past year. While the ecosystem is slowly recuperating from the recent market crash and the current global. is valued at slightly over $1 trillion, it’s clear the industry is only in its infancy and constantly evolving. Crypto projects attracting...
Interoperability - the Key Blockchain Challenge in the Fragmented Web3 World
As time goes on, Web3 is becoming more and more mainstream. Terms such as crypto, Bitcoin, and NFTs have become household names. Still, blockchain has limitations that keep it from reaching its true potential. One of the major blockers is that these protocols are isolated, with little to no communication between one another. Therefore, for the expansion of Web2 into Web3 to proceed effectively, interoperability is a necessity.
Discussing the Digital Future on the Metaverse with Xno Bui of Whydah
Whydah is a Vietnamese blockchain gaming hub that aims to make Metaverse development more accessible and sustainable. The Metaverse is a shared virtual space or a 3D version of the internet where people can work, learn, and interact. Xno Bui is the Chief Metaverse Officer at the company. He says the Metaverse will disrupt many industries like fashion, education, fashion, finance, and finance. He also says the virtual world is a virtual world without limitations. Anything you can imagine, you can do.
Performance Benchmarks for TikTok in 2022
What does the data behind a thriving TikTok marketing strategy look like?. While everyone praises TikTok and the pressure of joining this new network knocks on every major brand’s door, one of the questions that are on every marketer’s lips is to what extent a business can benefit from launching a TikTok account.
Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts?
This story was originally published on ProPublica by Carson Kessler. The day after Jonathan Marrero’s federal stimulus payment landed in his bank account, he took his 5-year-old twins out for lunch at an Applebee’s near where he lives in New Jersey. When he went to pay, his only means of payment, a debit card issued by the hot financial technology startup Chime, was declined.
How to Grow your Video Business with Data
TV watching used to be a family affair a decade ago, but today in most households, content watching has become a personal activity. Content meets people at the place, time, and device of choice. Building a successful OTT service requires understanding your customers and responding promptly to their needs, whether...
How To Obtain Cybersecurity Budget During Inflation
Obtaining appropriate funding for a cybersecurity program could be a daunting task. As inflation soars, obtaining funding gets more difficult. A major funding challenge has been the inability of security leaders to demonstrate the value cybersecurity brings to the business. A recent Gartner publication pointed out that the absence of value is due to the lack of “building a better cybersecurity metric” to articulate business value. Value is essential to obtaining much needed funding to protect the business against ransomware and other threats.
Best Types of Data Visualization
Using data visualization techniques, you can take advantage of data-driven decision-making, which has numerous advantages including increased confidence and significant cost savings. Here are some of the most important data visualization techniques all professionals should know. Tablets are useful for communicating various quantities on different scales or multiple units of measure, but tables need to be read. Scatter plots can be used to illustrate the link between two variables, such as the association between a customer's degree of satisfaction and the number of times they visited the store.
Harnessing the Growth of Digital Agencies
Studies show that by 2024, small businesses could add $2.3 trillion to the global GDP growth. 96% of small businesses reported being affected by the lockdown and regulations of Covid-19. Women and minority-led businesses saw it the worst, being the groups most likely to report closures, reduced sales, and layoffs. The future is looking promising, with a decrease in business closure rate and a boom of microbusiness creation in America. The ultimate life hack to ensure the success of a business is organization, scaling, and effectively integrating the digital world to the entire operation.
How to Change a Git Remote URL
A Git remote refers to another copy of the repository, usually hosted on a remote server like GitHub, GitLab, or BitBucket. In some cases, for example, If the remote repository has been migrated to another host, we need to change the URL of the remote repository. In this blog, I...
Digital and Perfomance Marketing in Comparison
Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, several companies worldwide are now looking at using digital tools & methods for marketing. As businesses sought to refocus their marketing efforts and generate the most revenue possible during the challenging pandemic, the words "digital marketing" and "performance marketing" started to circulate more often. If you are wondering what a digital marketing agency's role is in performance marketing service, keep reading.
What is OpenAI's Whisper Model?
Have you ever dreamed of a good transcription tool that would accurately understand what you say and write it down? Not like the automatic YouTube translation tools… I mean, they are good but far from perfect. Just try it out and turn the feature on for the video, and you’ll see what I’m talking about. Luckily, OpenAI just released and open-sourced a pretty powerful AI model just for that: Whisper. It understands stuff I can’t even comprehend, not being a native English speaker (listen in the video) and it works for language translation too! Learn more in the video below...
NFTs for Representation of Physical Real Estate: Interview With Origin Protocol & RoofStock onChain
Roofstock onChain launched its NFT marketplace for physical real estate NFTs earlier this month. Roofstock raised its Series E round this year for $1.9 billion, led by SoftBank. The real estate market remains a much talked about industry for streamlining access, reducing transaction friction, and democratizing ownership. The marketplace allows users to purchase real estate with USDC, a widely accepted stablecoin that’s pegged to the value of the U.S dollar. The technology can represent assets in any industry, from real estate to auto loans.
Websites Censored In Venezuela And How to Access Them
The Venezuelan government has enforced authoritarian laws that deprive citizens of their freedom of speech and democratic rights. These censorships control how much the media shares and limit opposition politicians' rights. The following are online platforms blocked in Venezuela and how to access them. With the declining oil outflows, the Venezuelan economy is seriously affected, with its social programs and food subsidies suffering greatly. The government controls all the prices of essential goods and items and, subsequently, the government's rambling hyperinflation.
Real-Time Rendering Tool with Reconstructions Based on UE4 Raytracing Tech
D5 Render is a real-time rendering tool which allows 3D designers to have both a precise preview and realistic output of the visualization project. The D5 Team decided to make some in-depth improvements on the ray-tracing tech that comes with UE4. Gbuffer allows rays to be emitted as required saves the time and cost of primary rays emitting. Advanced Sky Light introduced Sky Light based on that of UE4 and added a denoising algorithm and adjusting ray-wise strategies, so that any HDRI imported into D5 could have gorgeous performance.
What Is Stopping Institutions From Taking the Path to Liquid Staking
One of the biggest innovations in the crypto space is staking. While the yields in DeFi are impressive, staking offers a level of certainty that DeFi doesn't have. Despite the advantages, certain institutions are still against it. According to the CFO of Coinbase, Alesia Haas, institutional staking is still in...
Short Summaries of Top Research Papers on AI Patent Search
Laborious, expensive, and exhaustive are a few adjectives that come to mind when describing the traditional ways of processing patent data, whether it is classifying patents, clustering documents, or highlighting paragraphs. However, bright minds like yourself are actively coming up with research to automate many such activities using artificial intelligence.
How Small Businesses Get the Most Out of Mobile Apps
Millions of people do their business via mobile phones from anywhere. As they are a massive part of our lives, we check our mobile phones up to 65 times daily. They are essential for every business and the upsurge of mobile devices has transformed the way customers shop. People don’t need to visit stores to buy services and products. They just browse through their smartphones and pick out goods from their desired sellers. And then, they carry out transactions without leaving the comfort of their homes.
Why Should Businesses Collaborate With an IoT App Development Company?
“IoT development services providers help companies reimagine their businesses and enable the functioning in a connected and insight-driven environment.”. IoT (Internet-of-Things) is the best thing that happened to businesses across the industry. It’s among the true enablers of digital transformation. When companies across geographies are busy exploring use cases of other disruptive technology forces, seeking IoT app development services is among the key priorities.
