Zug Switzerland, 06 October 2022: BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting in the fifth annual Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai. The summit is one of the largest of its kind in the world, with over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors set to be in attendance from more than 170 countries. A further 100 speakers and 800 global investors are also set to attend the event which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 – 13 October 2022.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO