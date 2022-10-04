Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Japan PM bares digital transformation strategy that includes NFTs and metaverse
Japan’s radical transformation of its digital economy has received a jolt following the comments of the country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In a speech, the head of the Japanese government disclosed the new strategy as one that will rely primarily on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. The...
The BSV Blockchain Association to attend the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai
Zug Switzerland, 06 October 2022: BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting in the fifth annual Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai. The summit is one of the largest of its kind in the world, with over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors set to be in attendance from more than 170 countries. A further 100 speakers and 800 global investors are also set to attend the event which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 – 13 October 2022.
Russia blocks OKX exchange over allegedly ‘publishing info related to financial pyramids’
Russia has banned the website of OKX, one of the largest digital asset exchanges in the world, accusing it of publishing “unreliable information related to financial pyramids.”. The country’s state media monitoring service, Roskomnadzor, banned the website this month without offering any explanation. However, it later revealed to one...
Uzbekistan issues monthly charges for digital asset providers, warns stiff penalties for defaulting
Digital asset service providers in Uzbekistan have been ordered to pay monthly fees to prop up the country’s budget. According to official documents from the National Agency of Perspective Projects (NAPP), the Ministry of Finance, and the State Tax Committee of the country, the enforcement of the new regime of charges will begin immediately.
New offering allows K-pop fans to engage with idols via distributed ledger technology
Dunamu Inc, the holding company of Korean exchange Upbit and Hybe Co., Ltd, the managing agency of K-pop superstar BTS, is launching a digital collectibles platform for fans of South Korean popular music. Both firms are turning towards distributed ledger technology (DLT) to build the platform and are releasing it...
Germany’s DZ Bank to offer custodial services for the digital euro, other virtual assets
DZ Bank, the second largest commercial bank in Germany in terms of assets, has announced that it is working on providing custody services for digital assets. The financial institution stated that the plan stemmed from “massive” client demand as adoption rates reached frenetic levels. The bank disclosed through...
Three Arrows Capital NFT collection liquidated as part of bankruptcy proceedings
Teneo, the liquidation firm handling Three Arrows Capital’s (3AC) bankruptcy process, has disclosed that it had taken possession of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) belonging to the embattled digital assets hedge fund. A Bloomberg report stated that the NFTs were related to Starry Night Capital, a fund created by 3AC co-founders....
Sweden central bank partners with Israel, BIS on ‘Project Icebreaker’ CBDC test
Sweden’s central bank has partnered with Norway and Israel to test international retail payments through central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The bank, known as Sveriges Riksbank, also tapped the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) for the test, whose final report is expected in the first quarter of next year.
Argentina’s state-owned energy firm enters block reward mining by using waste gas
A state-owned energy firm has thrown its hands in the ring to join the league of block reward miners operating in Argentina. YPF Luz, the renewable arm of YPF, has announced that it will be striking a partnership with an unnamed international mining company looking to set up shop in the South American company.
