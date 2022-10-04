ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan PM bares digital transformation strategy that includes NFTs and metaverse

Japan’s radical transformation of its digital economy has received a jolt following the comments of the country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In a speech, the head of the Japanese government disclosed the new strategy as one that will rely primarily on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. The...
The BSV Blockchain Association to attend the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai

Zug Switzerland, 06 October 2022: BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting in the fifth annual Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai. The summit is one of the largest of its kind in the world, with over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors set to be in attendance from more than 170 countries. A further 100 speakers and 800 global investors are also set to attend the event which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 – 13 October 2022.
Three Arrows Capital NFT collection liquidated as part of bankruptcy proceedings

Teneo, the liquidation firm handling Three Arrows Capital’s (3AC) bankruptcy process, has disclosed that it had taken possession of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) belonging to the embattled digital assets hedge fund. A Bloomberg report stated that the NFTs were related to Starry Night Capital, a fund created by 3AC co-founders....
Sweden central bank partners with Israel, BIS on ‘Project Icebreaker’ CBDC test

Sweden’s central bank has partnered with Norway and Israel to test international retail payments through central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The bank, known as Sveriges Riksbank, also tapped the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) for the test, whose final report is expected in the first quarter of next year.
