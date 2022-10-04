ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6abc

Phillies stun Cardinals with wild 9th-inning rally to open wild card

ST. LOUIS --Jean Segura'scareer spanned 11 seasons and 1,328 games before he finally reached the postseason, the longest active streak in the major leagues. On the morning of his first playoff game, thePhiladelphia Phillies' second baseman barely slept. He awoke at 7 a.m. "with adrenaline in my body." Friday wore on, and that edge never left.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
6abc

MLB Wild Card Series: Previews, live updates and takeaways from Day 2

MLB's first-ever wild-card series weekend is in full swing. And as many as four teams could be sent packing today. As the playoff field expands to 12 teams for the 2022 postseason, four best-of-three series will determine which teams will advance to the ALDS (against either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees) and NLDS (against either the Atlanta Braves or Los Angeles Dodgers).
MLB
6abc

2022 MLB playoffs: Our predictions from the wild-card games through the World Series

The 2022 MLB playoffs begin Friday afternoon, debuting a new format with 12 teams hoping to raise this year's World Series trophy. The Dodgers -- who enter October with MLB's best record and a franchise record number of wins -- look to add another title to prove their 2020 championship was no fluke. Meanwhile, the Braves have hopes of becoming baseball's first repeat champions since the Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000. The Yankees, on the other hand, will try to return to their early-season form and make a run at the Fall Classic from the No. 2 seed in the American League.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Houston, TX
Sports
6abc

Cardinals' Zach Ertz preps to face former team in Eagles

TEMPE, Ariz. -- As Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz prepares to face the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, he said the emotion of facing his former team for the first time hasn't sunk in yet. "It's been a lot of just viewing them for the next opponent," Ertz said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy