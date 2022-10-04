Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
West Valley View
Student Chronicles
Taylor Ogas of Litchfield Park was named to the summer 2022 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer. SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester.
12news.com
15-year-old student set to be youngest graduate of ASU nursing program
ASU student Elliana Tenenbaum is a rising star at the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation. Here's her story.
Shooting at Arizona high school football game forces evacuation to auditorium
The game between Douglas and Carl Hayden in central Phoenix, Arizona, had to be halted when shots were fired outside the stadium
Ahwatukee Foothills News
DV students walk out to protest new school laws
Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
University of Arizona brings back nap pods
The University of Arizona has brought back on-campus naps for Wildcats. HOHM, is a custom-engineered 43.5 square-foot sleeping pod that brings needed naps to new places.
AZFamily
Michael Carbajal wants to teach the next world boxing champion
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Michael Carbajal is quite the local celebrity. He’s only just a 6-time world champion, U.S. Olympian medalist, and Hall of Fame boxer. So, of course, Hispanic Heritage Month in the Valley wouldn’t be complete without talking with Carbajal at his 9th St. Gym where he is training the next world champions. Arizona’s Family sent Gibby Para to check out this hidden gem near downtown Phoenix.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
Five Valley cities listed as safest cities for trick-or-treating for Halloween
Gilbert has been listed as the No. 1 safest city in America for trick-or-treating, and four other Valley cities placed in the top 25.
West Valley View
Buckeye hosts Reduce the Commute Job Fair
The city of Buckeye has partnered with dozens of local businesses for the Reduce the Commute Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Coyote Library, located at 21699 W. Yuma Road. More than 90% of Buckeye residents travel outside...
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert deli thrives by being not so typical
Not Your Typical Deli in Gilbert isn’t typical in one critical aspect. When owners Chef W and Chuck Depalma learned how much people with developmental disabilities struggled in the workforce, they felt something should be done. So, they focused much of their hiring on developmentally disabled teens graduating from...
AZFamily
Parent of former student at Queen Creek school calls for changes after teen’s death
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A parent of a former student at Canyon State Academy in Queen Creek, meant to help at-risk youth by providing a place to live, learn and get counseling, describes the environment as a boot camp for juvenile offenders. “It’s definitely a stigma you have...
AZFamily
JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
AZFamily
Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
phoenixwithkids.net
Best Fall Events in Phoenix With Kids
The best fall events in Phoenix with kids can be found right here! We have dozens of options all around the Valley, plus some options around Arizona. Listings are alphabetically by city for the Phoenix Metro area. Remember to check the event venue for any updates before attending. We are...
oucampus.org
1338 W Sherman St Unit 1
Coming Soon! Great 4 Bedroom in Phoenix! - Wow! A great 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths in Phoenix. New Paint! New Stove!. No Carpet! Tile throughout the home. Don't miss out! It will go fast!. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED...
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall
Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
A professor was shot and killed at UArizona. An expert explains why these situations keep happening
TEMPE, Ariz. — The shooting that ended a University of Arizona professor's life has students in Arizona concerned about their safety on campus. You don't have to go too far to figure out just how open University campuses are in the state. Arizona State University's massive Tempe campus has...
AZFamily
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women
There are several things to inspect on the fire extinguisher in your home to ensure it is ready to be used in case of an emergency. Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM MST. |. She believes she was shortchanged at least...
AZFamily
Two Phoenix-area women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tiffany Asbury likes to keep active by riding horses or playing golf. But with all she’s done, Tiffany says she’s found it difficult to lose weight around her midsection. So, when she came across a commercial advertising a procedure called CoolSculpting, she was interested. “Freezing away fat cells with CoolSculpting? Now that’s cool!” the commercial says.
West Valley View
Haunted houses return for Halloween
Allen Thompson, owner and operator of Scarizona Scaregrounds, promises this haunted venues’ season will be chaotic activity and all over madness. The grounds have two haunting experiences — Scarizona, which begins Oct. 7, and Frights in the Lights, both of which are recommended for those 12 and older.
