Buckeye expanding business hours
To better serve residents, hours at Buckeye City Hall are expanding to Fridays beginning the week of Oct. 10. Lobby hours and phone lines for customer services counters in utility billing, development services and engineering will change to traditional work week hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Haunted houses return for Halloween
Allen Thompson, owner and operator of Scarizona Scaregrounds, promises this haunted venues’ season will be chaotic activity and all over madness. The grounds have two haunting experiences — Scarizona, which begins Oct. 7, and Frights in the Lights, both of which are recommended for those 12 and older.
Buckeye hosts Reduce the Commute Job Fair
The city of Buckeye has partnered with dozens of local businesses for the Reduce the Commute Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Coyote Library, located at 21699 W. Yuma Road. More than 90% of Buckeye residents travel outside...
Student Chronicles
Taylor Ogas of Litchfield Park was named to the summer 2022 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer. SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester.
