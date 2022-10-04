Taylor Ogas of Litchfield Park was named to the summer 2022 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer. SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester.

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO