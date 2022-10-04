Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Cooler weekend ahead, first widespread frost possible Saturday night
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to the weekend! It looks to be a dry one, but definitely chilly as fall continues to settle into the mountains. Some patchy fog and a few clouds will greet us this morning to wrap up the work and school week, but overall, it’s not a bad-looking Friday. We will start in the 40s and 50s and head into the upper 60s as a mix of sun and clouds works its way into the region as the cold front moves through and out. There may be a few more of one than the other at times today, but if you’re heading out to the Daniel Boone Festival in Barbourville or back to the Jenny Wiley Festival in Prestonsburg or just out to take in some Friday night lights, just make sure you take your jacket.
wymt.com
Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory goes into effect tonight, lasts through Sunday morning
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold night is on tap across the mountains. Make sure to protect the four P’s: Pipes, Pets, Plants and People. If you have any Saturday night plans, make sure to bundle up because a frigid night is ahead! Lows dip into the mid-and-lower-30s under a clear sky. A Freeze Warning (counties in purple) and a Frost Advisory (counties in blue) will go into effect at 3 a.m. early Sunday morning and last until 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
wymt.com
Guest Weather at the 2022 Jenny Wiley Festival pres. by Prestonsburg Tourism
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a beautiful day for a festival in downtown Prestonsburg as the 2022 Jenny Wiley Festival kicked off on Thursday. Several festivalgoers tried their hand at what we do everyday: talking about the weather! You can see all the guest weather segments from today below.
wymt.com
Pike County animal rescue hosts pumpkin patch to provide for animals
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms, an animal rescue in the Dorton community of Pike County, is hosting a pumpkin patch throughout the month of October despite being flooded a little more than two months ago. During the flood on July 28, the farm was heavily damaged and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Trail Ride underway in Knott County
LEBURN, Ky. (WYMT) - The trail ride is underway at Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County. Hundreds have flocked to the recreational area to ride on the trails and join in community fun. Knott County Trail Master Roger Bulen says he can feel excitement in the air. ”Everybody’s excited...
wymt.com
‘The only consecutive festival’: 41st Jenny Wiley Festival fills weekend with fall fun
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Star City if falling into the new season with a little tradition, celebrating the 41st Annual Jenny Wiley Festival this weekend. The festival, which organizers celebrate proudly as “the only consecutive festival”- after adjusting and continuing through the early years of the pandemic- has been packed with familiar sights, smells, and sounds. But the event is growing, adding new booths and options this year.
wymt.com
Dessert week wrapping up in Corbin and many things to look forward to
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dessert week’s final day is Saturday October 8. Maggy Monhollen, executive director of Corbin tourism said it has been a hit and been great for the community. “Dessert week did exactly what it was designed to do. It brought new people into restaurants that they...
wymt.com
Community reflects on months since flood, after missing Breathitt Co. woman found dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two months ago, Breathitt County families stepped inside their homes for the first time after the flood. Today, this is what is left for so many, just the plot of land they were build on. Remnants that they’d once been there, but nothing else. “Now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
wdrb.com
Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
wymt.com
Coaches Poll: Cats drop nine spots
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is down nine spots in the latest Coaches Poll after a loss to unranked South Carolina. Alabama is first overall for the second week in a row after a wild win over Texas A&M. Tennessee and Ole Miss hold on to eighth and ninth positions. Mississippi State is up six spots to No. 17 with a win over Arkansas, knocking the Razorbacks out of this week’s poll.
wymt.com
London Downtown, London Tourism host first ‘Honey Bun Day’
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - 1.3 billion honey buns are made each year at Flowers Bakery in London, and to make things even sweeter, those with London Downtown and London Tourism wanted to host a Honey Bun Day to celebrate the dessert. “We decided that today was a great day to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
wymt.com
Golden Eagles soar in 52-7 win over Perry Central on Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central making the trip up to Coach Jim Matney Field to take on the number 6 team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten the Johnson Central Golden Eagles and JC did not disappoint the home crowd. They got the scoring started early, with...
wymt.com
Knott Co. couple detail remarkable flood survival story
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - David and Ruby Jacobs have lived in the same house for decades. That is until July 28, when flood water destroyed everything. As the water began rushing into their house, David Jacobs knew they needed to leave. “We were in here in the house and...
wymt.com
Knott County officials warn against flood-related scams
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - While thousands have come to Eastern Kentucky with the intention of helping flood victims, some have other ideas. A warrant has been issued for Christian Soehnlein, a man from Somerset who is accused of taking $4,000 from an elderly woman without completing any work. “This particular...
wymt.com
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
wymt.com
Letcher County VFW - 11:00 p.m.
Flood Distribution Center Closing - 6:00 p.m. Flood Distribution Center Closing - 4:00 p.m. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’...
wymt.com
UPIKE unveils newest athletics facility with ribbon cutting and interactive tour
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the University of Pikeville, the City of Pikeville, and the City of Coal Run gathered at the site of UPIKE’s newest facility, the UPIKE SportsPlex, for a ribbon cutting followed by an interactive tour. The SportsPlex will bring state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge technology...
wymt.com
74th annual Daniel Boone Festival filled with rich history and entertainment
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Daniel Boone Festival in Barbourville is happening through Saturday, October 8. Locals said the festival is filled with history that goes back many years. Michael Mills with the historic museum in Barbourville said the festival means a lot to him. “We try to do the...
Comments / 0