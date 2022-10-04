ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

wymt.com

Cooler weekend ahead, first widespread frost possible Saturday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to the weekend! It looks to be a dry one, but definitely chilly as fall continues to settle into the mountains. Some patchy fog and a few clouds will greet us this morning to wrap up the work and school week, but overall, it’s not a bad-looking Friday. We will start in the 40s and 50s and head into the upper 60s as a mix of sun and clouds works its way into the region as the cold front moves through and out. There may be a few more of one than the other at times today, but if you’re heading out to the Daniel Boone Festival in Barbourville or back to the Jenny Wiley Festival in Prestonsburg or just out to take in some Friday night lights, just make sure you take your jacket.
BARBOURVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory goes into effect tonight, lasts through Sunday morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold night is on tap across the mountains. Make sure to protect the four P’s: Pipes, Pets, Plants and People. If you have any Saturday night plans, make sure to bundle up because a frigid night is ahead! Lows dip into the mid-and-lower-30s under a clear sky. A Freeze Warning (counties in purple) and a Frost Advisory (counties in blue) will go into effect at 3 a.m. early Sunday morning and last until 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
HAZARD, KY
City
Hazard, KY
wymt.com

Trail Ride underway in Knott County

LEBURN, Ky. (WYMT) - The trail ride is underway at Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County. Hundreds have flocked to the recreational area to ride on the trails and join in community fun. Knott County Trail Master Roger Bulen says he can feel excitement in the air. ”Everybody’s excited...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘The only consecutive festival’: 41st Jenny Wiley Festival fills weekend with fall fun

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Star City if falling into the new season with a little tradition, celebrating the 41st Annual Jenny Wiley Festival this weekend. The festival, which organizers celebrate proudly as “the only consecutive festival”- after adjusting and continuing through the early years of the pandemic- has been packed with familiar sights, smells, and sounds. But the event is growing, adding new booths and options this year.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Dessert week wrapping up in Corbin and many things to look forward to

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dessert week’s final day is Saturday October 8. Maggy Monhollen, executive director of Corbin tourism said it has been a hit and been great for the community. “Dessert week did exactly what it was designed to do. It brought new people into restaurants that they...
CORBIN, KY
#Lower 40s
wymt.com

State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Coaches Poll: Cats drop nine spots

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is down nine spots in the latest Coaches Poll after a loss to unranked South Carolina. Alabama is first overall for the second week in a row after a wild win over Texas A&M. Tennessee and Ole Miss hold on to eighth and ninth positions. Mississippi State is up six spots to No. 17 with a win over Arkansas, knocking the Razorbacks out of this week’s poll.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

London Downtown, London Tourism host first ‘Honey Bun Day’

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - 1.3 billion honey buns are made each year at Flowers Bakery in London, and to make things even sweeter, those with London Downtown and London Tourism wanted to host a Honey Bun Day to celebrate the dessert. “We decided that today was a great day to...
LONDON, KY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS

OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Knott Co. couple detail remarkable flood survival story

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - David and Ruby Jacobs have lived in the same house for decades. That is until July 28, when flood water destroyed everything. As the water began rushing into their house, David Jacobs knew they needed to leave. “We were in here in the house and...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Knott County officials warn against flood-related scams

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - While thousands have come to Eastern Kentucky with the intention of helping flood victims, some have other ideas. A warrant has been issued for Christian Soehnlein, a man from Somerset who is accused of taking $4,000 from an elderly woman without completing any work. “This particular...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Letcher County VFW - 11:00 p.m.

Flood Distribution Center Closing - 6:00 p.m. Flood Distribution Center Closing - 4:00 p.m. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

