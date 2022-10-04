Tillamook County Housing Commission members sought

The Board of Commissioners is seeking representatives from Tillamook County to serve on the Tillamook County Housing Commission. Formed by the Board in June 2018, the Housing Commission is charged with creating, maintaining, and implementing a strategic housing plan for the entire county based on work done by the Tillamook County Housing Task Force and housing needs data. The Housing Commission will provide a framework to support development and preservation activities which will increase and/or preserve workforce housing in unincorporated areas of Tillamook County, and to partner with incorporated cities for the same.

The Housing Commission currently has two vacancies: one representative of north Tillamook County and one representative from south Tillamook County. We are seeking applicants who can serve for a four-year term. If you meet one of these categories and would like to be part of the solution to the urgent housing crisis in Tillamook County, we urge you to apply.

Membership application forms are available on the County web site under the Board of Commissioners’ page: https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/bocc/page/committees . Applications should be e-mailed to Isabel Gilda in the Commissioners’ office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5:00 p.m. on October 15, 2022. For more information on how to submit an electronic application, call Isabel Gilda at 503-842-3431. For more information about the Housing Commission, please call Commissioner Erin Skaar at 503-842-3403 or Tillamook County Housing Coordinator Thomas Fiorelli at 503-842-3408 ext. 3419.