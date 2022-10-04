Read full article on original website
Sporting News
What is MLS Decision Day? Playoff spots, Golden Boot, awards at stake on final day of 2022 regular season
The 2022 Major League Soccer regular season is down to its final day, dubbed Decision Day, as the final verdicts are handed out before the 14 playoff-bound clubs begin the quest for MLS Cup. Seven teams in each conference will move on to the MLS Cup playoffs, while seven other...
MLS・
How to watch Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 3 in Canada: TV channel, streams for AL Wild Card Series game
While the Blue Jays have not won a playoff series since 2016, the Mariners have not advanced to the next round since 2001. Here is how you can watch Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 3 in Canada, including start time and TV channel. How to watch the Blue Jays vs....
Ranking the NHL's top 10 goalies for the 2022-23 season from Andrei Vasilevskiy to Marc-Andre Fleury
Goaltending is arguably the most important position in hockey. Who a team has in net can make or break a game, or even a whole season. It seems year after year, no positional ranking changes more often than goaltenders. Guys in the top five a year ago have found their way outside the top 10, and others that entered the season with average expectations greatly surpassed them.
How has Tom Brady fared after losing two consecutive games? Impressive stat surfaces for Buccaneers quarterback after two losses
When Tom Brady and the Buccaneers host the Falcons on Sunday, the star quarterback will be looking to avoid his longest losing streak in two decades. Tampa Bay started the season 2-0, but after back-to-back losses to the Packers and Chiefs, Brady is staring at his first three-game losing streak since 2002 as a member of the Patriots, as ESPN's Jeff Darlington pointed out.
Who is Skylar Thompson? Dolphins' preseason QB hero enters game vs. Jets after Teddy Bridgewater injury
The Dolphins were already without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, and with Teddy Bridgewater suffering an injury on his first play from scrimmage, the Dolphins turn to a Day 3 passer to guide them the rest of the way in Week 5. In relief of Bridgewater, in steps rookie Skylar...
NFL・
How the Mariners made MLB history with a huge comeback vs. the Blue Jays in WCS Game 2
The Mariners are heading to the ALDS to take on the Astros. They took a wild ride to get there. After dominating the Blue Jays in Game 1 of their AL Wild Card Series, it looked as if the M's were going to be run out of Rogers Centre in Game 2. Toronto jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind a pair of Teoscar Hernandez home runs off Seattle starter Robbie Ray, who lasted just three-plus innings. Toronto's lead ballooned to 8-1 by the fifth. Things looked ugly.
George Springer injury update: Blue Jays OF carted off after collision with Bo Bichette in Game 2 vs. Mariners
In a single play, the Blue Jays lost the lead in a playoff elimination game and their star center fielder. George Springer was injured in collision with shortstop Bo Bichette while trying to catch a shallow fly by Seattle shortstop J.P. Crawford in the top of the eighth inning. Neither player made the catch and the bases-clearing double tied the game 9-9.
Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown
Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
NBA・
Josh Giddey leads Thunder to victory over his former team, the Adelaide 36ers
Just a few days after pulling off a huge upset win over the Phoenix Suns, the Adelaide 36ers couldn't repeat their efforts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in pre-season as Josh Giddey and co. handed them a 131-98 loss. OKC got off to a fast start, outscoring the 36ers 35-16...
