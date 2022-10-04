ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Ranking the NHL's top 10 goalies for the 2022-23 season from Andrei Vasilevskiy to Marc-Andre Fleury

Goaltending is arguably the most important position in hockey. Who a team has in net can make or break a game, or even a whole season. It seems year after year, no positional ranking changes more often than goaltenders. Guys in the top five a year ago have found their way outside the top 10, and others that entered the season with average expectations greatly surpassed them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sporting News

How has Tom Brady fared after losing two consecutive games? Impressive stat surfaces for Buccaneers quarterback after two losses

When Tom Brady and the Buccaneers host the Falcons on Sunday, the star quarterback will be looking to avoid his longest losing streak in two decades. Tampa Bay started the season 2-0, but after back-to-back losses to the Packers and Chiefs, Brady is staring at his first three-game losing streak since 2002 as a member of the Patriots, as ESPN's Jeff Darlington pointed out.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Ville Husso
Person
Ilya Samsonov
Sporting News

How the Mariners made MLB history with a huge comeback vs. the Blue Jays in WCS Game 2

The Mariners are heading to the ALDS to take on the Astros. They took a wild ride to get there. After dominating the Blue Jays in Game 1 of their AL Wild Card Series, it looked as if the M's were going to be run out of Rogers Centre in Game 2. Toronto jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind a pair of Teoscar Hernandez home runs off Seattle starter Robbie Ray, who lasted just three-plus innings. Toronto's lead ballooned to 8-1 by the fifth. Things looked ugly.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

George Springer injury update: Blue Jays OF carted off after collision with Bo Bichette in Game 2 vs. Mariners

In a single play, the Blue Jays lost the lead in a playoff elimination game and their star center fielder. George Springer was injured in collision with shortstop Bo Bichette while trying to catch a shallow fly by Seattle shortstop J.P. Crawford in the top of the eighth inning. Neither player made the catch and the bases-clearing double tied the game 9-9.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown

Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Atlantic#The Atlantic Division#Sn#The Maple Leafs

Comments / 0

Community Policy