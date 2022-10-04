Higgins (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore. During the Bengals' Week 4 win against the Dolphins, Higgins left the game for a spell in the second half to have his leg checked out by team trainers, but he returned and finished with season highs in catches (seven) and yards (124) while scoring his second TD of the campaign. This week, he's been operating with limitations on his practice reps, entering the weekend with his status up in the air. Coach Zac Taylor told Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer on Friday that he's confident Higgins will be able to suit up Sunday, which somewhat assuages the fact that the contest doesn't kick off until 8:20 p.m. ET.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO