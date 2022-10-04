ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Daily Trojan

Trojans going for sixth season win against Washington State

After beating the Arizona State Sun Devils 42-25 at home last Saturday, the Trojans will look to secure another victory at home against the Washington State Cougars. In last season’s meeting between the two teams, USC beat Washington State 45-14, and entering Saturday’s game, the Trojans have a 63-10-4 all-time record against the Cougars.
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Trojan

Multilingual journal incorporates Armenian guest language

A fixture of the USC Languages department on campus since last November, the Trojan Bloom multilingual literary journal aims to provide a creative outlet to writers in non-English languages taught at USC — and expand the journal to cover more languages spoken in the wider campus community. Funded by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

LAHSA releases 2022 Homeless Count

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results of the 2022 Homeless Count, which show a slight uptick of homelessness in Los Angeles. As the first city-wide Homeless Count conducted since 2020, the results suggest that homelessness may be rising more slowly than in previous years. At the time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Jones got everyone tellin' they momma

It was a brisk night waiting in line at the Echo, but things were starting to heat up inside in anticipation of Topaz Jones performing on Tuesday. While it wasn’t packed to the brim initially, people would trickle in as the night progressed. The show kicked off at 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Bass, Caruso on L.A.'s housing crisis

With one month left until election day on Nov. 8, Bass and Caruso’s upcoming debates and campaign pledges will play a more critical role as polls among registered voters suggest a closer race than expected. Both candidates have outlined their plans to address the Los Angeles homelessness crisis as well as their stances on recent measures impacting unhoused Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

L.A. screenings to celebrate Halloween

The leaves are falling, everyone is drinking pumpkin spice lattes and it’s sweater weather. Ah, it finally feels like fall… just kidding. It’s still 90 degrees in Los Angeles, and I haven’t yet had the opportunity to wear a turtleneck. But that doesn’t mean we Angelenos can’t gaslight ourselves into thinking it’s fall. Since we can’t go apple-picking or jump into a big pile of leaves, we rely on movies to get us into the spooky season vibe. So grab your friends and head out to these Halloween movie screenings happening all throughout the month:
LOS ANGELES, CA

